NUS Researchers Develop Affordable Assistive Tech for Visually Impaired

Researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) have made a breakthrough that could revolutionize the lives of visually impaired individuals worldwide. They have developed a prototype headset called AiSee, designed to assist those with visual impairments by providing auditory information about their surroundings. The device works by capturing images with an embedded camera and verbally describing the objects to the user, offering a new dimension of independence to those who need it most.

A Concept Born from Observation

The idea for AiSee was born from an observation by Associate Professor Suranga Nanayakkara of a blind friend using a smartphone to capture and listen to lecture notes. Inspired, Nanayakkara and his team set out to create a device that could provide similar assistance but in a more accessible and efficient manner. AiSee, worn on the head, enables users to identify objects simply by pressing a button to capture an image.

Technology Behind AiSee

The device uses state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, including large language models like Open AI's ChatGPT 4.0, to process and comprehend the imagery. The process is swift, responding to user queries in a matter of seconds. Uniquely, AiSee transmits sound through the skull, allowing users to receive auditory information without obstructing ambient sounds. This feature is particularly helpful in potentially dangerous situations, providing users with a comprehensive auditory landscape of their surroundings.

Evolution and Future of AiSee

Initially starting as a finger-worn interface in 2018, AiSee has evolved into a hands-free, head-worn device. The journey began in 2015 and has since received financial support from various organizations, including a recent $150,000 grant from B.P. de Silva Holdings for further development. Collaborations with SG Enable are in the pipeline to conduct user testing with visually impaired individuals. This field testing is scheduled to kick-off in July and will last several months. The feedback from these tests will play a crucial role in enhancing AiSee's features and performance. The dedicated team aims to make the device available for under $500, making it an affordable solution in the assistive technology market.