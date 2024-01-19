Nike Expands in Singapore with its Largest Asian Store Outside of China

Nike, in collaboration with Middle East-based retailer GMG, has amplified its footprint in Singapore by inaugurating Nike Orchard Road, the colossal mono-brand store in Asia, excluding China. Spanning three levels and sprawling over 28,000 square feet, the store is situated at a prime location on 268 Orchard Road. Nike Orchard Road has been meticulously designed to cater to the robust Singaporean enthusiasm for sports, offering products and experiences tailored to athletes at every stage of their journey.

Nike Orchard Road: An Expanse of Athletic Grandeur

The retail space boasts a wide assortment of Nike and Jordan Brand merchandise for men, women, and children, placing a keen emphasis on performance, style, and emerging trends. A standout feature of the store is its online-to-offline services, converging the digital and physical retail experiences for the consumers. In addition, the store is replete with unique digital experiences that aim to augment the shopping journey of its patrons.

Empowering Women and Girls

Nike Orchard Road endeavours to resonate with the needs of women and girls. It features a dedicated area for bras and leggings, with expert staff on hand to provide assistance, thereby enhancing the shopping experience. A substantial portion of the store is dedicated to promoting women's fitness and wellness through the Swoosh Studio. This novel concept not only offers fitness and wellness programming tailored for women, but it is also a hub for style and creativity workshops.

Exclusivity and Customization

The third level of the store is home to the Nike By You customization service, offering city-exclusive graphics and accessories. Coinciding with the store's opening, customization options designed by three local artists are available, mirroring Singapore's vibrant sporting culture and athlete stories. The store operates from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Singapore Time, serving as an inviting place for sports enthusiasts to explore and engage with the Nike brand.

This expansion comes after Nike Inc. recently reported a slight uptick in revenues, with Q2 2024 revenues amounting to $13.4 billion, marking a 1 percent increase from the previous year.