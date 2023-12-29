en English
Security

Navigating the Minefield of Banking Communication: An Insight from Steve Kerrison

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:56 pm EST
Navigating the Minefield of Banking Communication: An Insight from Steve Kerrison

When we think of banking and finance, we often think of security measures, vaults, and encrypted transactions. But as Steve Kerrison from James Cook University Singapore points out, banking communication can be a minefield of scams and deceptions, particularly in the wake of Singapore’s scam epidemic.

Smartphone Authentication: A Double-Edged Sword

The convenience and ubiquity of smartphone-based authentication make it an attractive solution for verifying legitimacy in banking communication. However, Kerrison warns that these benefits come with inherent risks. If a device is compromised, the security measures can quickly turn into a gateway for fraudsters. The rise of sophisticated methods to deceive victims, including sideloaded apps, has prompted local banks to introduce measures such as money locking features and device restrictions.

Physical Security Tokens: Inconvenient but Secure

As an alternative to smartphone authentication, physical security tokens offer a higher level of security. These tokens are cumbersome and may not be practical for everyone, but they provide a layer of protection that a compromised device cannot offer. Yet, as Kerrison notes, the authentication methods may need reevaluation to address security gaps beyond the smartphone. One such gap is phone call verifications, where customers struggle to authenticate the identity of banking officers.

Proposed Solutions to Enhance Banking Communication Security

Kerrison suggests using in-app notifications for verification and public contact numbers for callbacks. He also mentions the strict regulations on NRIC (National Registration Identity Card) data collection and usage as a model for safer data sharing. To further enhance security, Kerrison advocates for leveraging existing technologies like Singpass and Myinfo in various settings. He urges businesses to adopt new security technologies, smartphone manufacturers to address vulnerabilities, and the public to remain vigilant against scams. Additionally, he advises the use of physical tokens or a dedicated device for banking apps as extra precautions.

As we navigate the murky waters of banking communication, it’s crucial to remember that no solution is foolproof. The onus is on all stakeholders, from banks to customers, to maintain a constant vigilance and be prepared to adapt to new threats and challenges. After all, the world of finance is a dynamic one, and its security measures must be equally adaptable.

Waqas Arain

