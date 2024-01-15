MOH, PSD, and SIA Group Collaborate to Enhance Singapore's Crisis Response

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH), Public Service Division (PSD), and Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group have made a significant stride toward enhancing the nation's readiness and resilience during national crises. They have formalized a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which is a testament to their commitment to strengthening national collective resilience and agility. The MOU aims to fortify collaboration in manpower planning and deployment for future crises, drawing on the lessons learned and successful cooperative efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Building a Reserve Healthcare Workforce

The partnership represents a proactive approach to crisis management, focusing on the training and deployment of SIA and Scoot cabin crew in support care roles. This collaboration was initiated in response to the urgent need for additional manpower during the pandemic. Over 2,000 SIA Group employees stepped up, volunteering in frontline roles in various public agencies and healthcare institutions. The MOU formalization is one of MOH's strategic initiatives to build a reserve healthcare workforce in preparation for future crises.

Training and Deployment of Volunteers

The first phase of the collaboration will involve the training and deployment of around 50 SIA and Scoot cabin crew by the SG Healthcare Corps. These volunteers will serve as SIA Group Ambassadors at hospitals, contributing to the healthcare system's robustness. The partnership aims to leverage the skills and dedication of the airline's workforce to supplement the nation's healthcare capabilities during emergencies.

A Model for National Cohesion and Resilience

The MOU represents a significant step toward a more resilient and agile nation, ready to face future crises. The cooperative efforts of the MOH, PSD, and SIA Group underscore the power of collective action in strengthening national resilience. It serves as a model for other sectors, demonstrating the potential of cross-industry collaboration in enhancing national preparedness and response capabilities.