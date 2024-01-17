Marina Bay Sands Unveils Second Phase of US$1.75 Billion Reinvestment Programme

In a bold move to maintain its luxury status and appeal to high-value travelers, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore's iconic integrated resort, has launched the second phase of its comprehensive reinvestment programme. This ambitious initiative involves a budget of US$750 million, set to transform Tower 3, the Hotel Lobby, and Sands SkyPark. Among the many upgrades are a reimagined VIP arrival experience, an array of new premium dining and retail outlets, and a renewed emphasis on wellness experiences for guests.

Advertisment

Transforming Spaces, Elevating Experiences

More than just a facelift, the reinvestment programme will introduce over 550 redesigned rooms, including approximately 380 suites. These ultra-luxurious suites, located on the highest floors, offer an unparalleled view of the city's skyline. The programme, which aims for completion by 2025, follows the successful renovation of Hotel Towers 1 and 2. This first phase introduced around 1,280 rooms and 390 new suites, and the establishment of the opulent Paiza Sky Club on the 55th floor of Tower 2.

A Commitment to Excellence

Advertisment

But the resort's reinvestment programme extends beyond physical upgrades. It also involves a deep commitment to service excellence. Staff training, new service uniforms, and the introduction of wellness activities are among the initiatives designed to enhance the guest experience. The expansion of the Premium Services Team and training of staff are part of this commitment to pushing the boundaries in creating exceptional guest experiences.

Driving Tourism, Embracing Sustainability

With a total investment of US$1.75 billion, Marina Bay Sands' reinvestment programme is a testament to its commitment to Singapore's tourism industry. By consistently transforming and innovating, the resort aims to remain a world-class tourism destination and a unique experience for visitors. Moreover, Marina Bay Sands remains committed to corporate citizenship, with robust community engagement and sustainability programmes forming an integral part of its operations.