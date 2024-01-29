Marina Bay Sands Teams Up with Singapore Tourism Board and UOB in a Bid to Boost Marina Bay's Tourism Appeal

In an unprecedented tripartite effort, Marina Bay Sands has joined forces with the Singapore Tourism Board and United Bank of Overseas (UOB) to boost the allure of the Marina Bay area for tourists. This collaborative venture, named 'Masterpieces, Made in Singapore', aims to introduce top-tier programming and exclusive deals across the Marina Bay precinct, targeting core markets across Asia.

Unveiling 'The Legend of the Dragon Gate'

The partnership is set to debut with a Lunar New Year drone light show, 'The Legend of the Dragon Gate'. The ten-minute spectacle will light up the night sky with 1,500 drones, scheduled for six nights in February, marking the inaugural event of this initiative.

Over 50 Unique Experiences on Offer

Post-arrival visitors in Singapore will be enticed with a selection of more than 50 unique experiences spanning hotels, attractions, retail, and dining. Over 19 local stakeholders have come on board in support of this initiative, extending the scope of the campaign.

Aligning with Major Events

As part of the campaign, further marketing initiatives are planned to align with major events. Concerts by international artists Taylor Swift and Rod Stewart, set to take place in the first quarter of 2024, have been incorporated into the campaign. This move demonstrates the partners' commitment to enhancing the vibrancy of the Marina Bay precinct and creating a compelling tourism narrative for Singapore.

This initiative forms part of a broader strategy aimed at reviving Singapore's tourism, which witnessed a significant boost in visitor numbers in 2023 compared to the previous year. However, it still falls short of the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. In a reflection of their strong commitment to Singapore's tourism industry, Las Vegas Sands Corp, the parent company of Marina Bay Sands, is investing heavily in the renovation and expansion of the resort. This includes a revamp of Tower 3 and the construction of a new fourth hotel tower.