Malaysian Teams Dominate Singapore National 3x3 Basketball League Second Leg at Bugis+

SINGAPORE - This weekend at Bugis+, Malaysian teams shined, capturing both the elite men's and women's titles in the second leg of the Singapore National 3x3 Basketball League (NXL), marking a significant achievement in the regional basketball scene.

Rivalry Across Borders

Malaysia's Rising Star triumphed over Singapore's Chong Ghee with a 21-15 victory in the men's final, while in a nail-biting women's final, Dreamz edged out NTSC 6 with a 9-8 win. The competition, held from March 2-3, featured 31 teams from Singapore and Malaysia, vying for supremacy in the Under-18 boys, elite men, and women categories. Victors in the elite categories were rewarded with a $1,000 cash prize and $400 in product vouchers, courtesy of the sponsors.

Standout Performances

Tychique Bosango of the Democratic Republic of Congo, playing for Rising Star, was a formidable presence throughout the tournament. His consistent performance and final offensive rebound that clinched the title for his team were highlights of the competition. On the women's side, Malaysia's Dreamz secured their victory in the final moments with a critical free throw. Their spokesperson shared the team's joy and anticipation for future competitions, emphasizing the win as a significant accomplishment.

Building Basketball Interest in Singapore

New Wei Sheng, the lead organiser of the Singapore National 3X3 League, described the second leg of the inaugural NXL season as "a rousing success." With thousands of spectators at Bugis+, the event not only showcased high-level basketball but also aimed to increase local interest and support for the 3x3 format. The tour's next leg is scheduled for April 20-21 at West Gate mall, continuing to bring competitive basketball to various CapitaLand malls across Singapore.

The successful hosting of this event and the spirited competition between Singaporean and Malaysian teams underscore the growing popularity of 3x3 basketball in the region. As the NXL progresses, it promises to further ignite passions and foster a strong community of players and fans alike, eagerly anticipating the next showdown.