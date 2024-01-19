LTA Initiates Safety Time-Out at Pasir Ris MRT Station Construction Site Following Accident

Unfolding in the heart of Singapore, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has instituted a safety time-out at the construction site of an upcoming MRT station in Pasir Ris. This extraordinary measure follows an accident that occurred on January 16. A mechanical grabber - a specialized machinery with jaws meant for lifting - tipped over, causing damage to a segment of noise barrier panels near the under-construction Pasir Ris East station. The incident transpired around 5pm, with the damaged panels being swiftly removed post-incident.

Safety Measures and Immediate Response

In the immediate aftermath, a professional engineer was summoned to evaluate the remaining structure. Following close scrutiny, the engineer declared the remaining infrastructure safe. The safety time-out, however, is not a reactive measure but a proactive one, aimed at enabling companies to review and reinforce their workplace safety and health systems. Remarkably, no injuries were reported in the wake of the accident. Additionally, the nearby housing block remained untouched and free from any damages.

LTA's Actions to Mitigate Impact

In a bid to counter noise pollution, a major concern in urban areas, the LTA has installed a noise balloon while the barrier is under repair. As part of its commitment to safety and transparency, the LTA is presently investigating the incident. All construction activities have been momentarily paused to ensure the absolute safety of the site before work can recommence.

Looking Ahead: The Cross Island Line Project

The Pasir Ris East station, at the epicentre of this incident, is part of the ambitious Cross Island Line project. With an estimated completion date set for 2030, the project is a significant part of Singapore's transport and infrastructure future. The Straits Times is currently awaiting further details from the Ministry of Manpower pertaining to the accident.