en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Lazada Singapore Apologizes to FDAWU for Lack of Prior Consultation in Retrenchment Exercise

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:54 am EST
Lazada Singapore Apologizes to FDAWU for Lack of Prior Consultation in Retrenchment Exercise

Lazada Singapore, a prominent e-commerce player, has issued a formal apology to the Food Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) for initiating a retrenchment exercise without prior consultation with the union. The apology was made public as part of a joint statement with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), dated January 6. The FDAWU, an affiliate of NTUC, has accepted the apology and expressed its commitment to closely collaborate with Lazada Singapore in prioritizing workers’ interests in future discussions.

Commitment to Prior Consultation

Lazada Singapore has pledged that any similar actions in the future would involve consultation with FDAWU. This commitment comes after the company’s recent move to lay off several of its staff members, which sparked negotiations between the e-commerce giant, NTUC, and FDAWU. The joint statement reveals Lazada’s assurance to FDAWU of its full cooperation and transparency in providing necessary information to ensure a fair retrenchment process.

Negotiating Improved Retrenchment Benefits

Currently, FDAWU is negotiating for enhanced retrenchment benefits for the workers who were affected by the layoffs. The affected workers were initially offered two weeks’ pay for each year of service, a compensation package that FDAWU considers inadequate. The Ministry of Manpower is playing a key role in facilitating these ongoing negotiations.

Cooperation with Government and Relevant Organizations

In addition to its commitment to FDAWU, Lazada Singapore has also affirmed its intention to cooperate and consult with the Singapore government, NTUC, and other related organizations. This step is aimed at ensuring that any retrenchment process carried out in the future is fair and transparent.

0
Business Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
42 seconds ago
Reseda Group Introduces Digital Platform to Boost Financial Literacy
Reseda Group, in collaboration with MSU Federal Credit Union, has unveiled the Ever Green Financial Wellness Center, a pioneering digital platform designed to amplify financial literacy. This interactive platform is customized for credit unions and community financial institutions, delivering educational content in an engaging and personalized style. A New Era of Financial Education Accessible through
Reseda Group Introduces Digital Platform to Boost Financial Literacy
Choice Hotels Announces Discount Offer for Choice Privileges Rewards Points Purchases
6 mins ago
Choice Hotels Announces Discount Offer for Choice Privileges Rewards Points Purchases
Rapid Urbanization, Infrastructure Development Propel Global PVC Pipes Market towards 35.7 Million Tons by 2032
7 mins ago
Rapid Urbanization, Infrastructure Development Propel Global PVC Pipes Market towards 35.7 Million Tons by 2032
Marketing Challenges, Retail Footfall Decline, and Emerging AI Trends: A Glimpse into UK's Market Landscape
2 mins ago
Marketing Challenges, Retail Footfall Decline, and Emerging AI Trends: A Glimpse into UK's Market Landscape
Boeing's Wall Street Nightmare: Shares Tumble 9%
3 mins ago
Boeing's Wall Street Nightmare: Shares Tumble 9%
Alternus Clean Energy Celebrates Nasdaq Listing, Sets Eyes on Ambitious Growth
6 mins ago
Alternus Clean Energy Celebrates Nasdaq Listing, Sets Eyes on Ambitious Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Charlotte's Vegetarian Dining Guide for a Healthy New Year
16 seconds
Charlotte's Vegetarian Dining Guide for a Healthy New Year
Tandem's t:slim X2 Insulin Pump Now Integrated with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus CGM Sensor
19 seconds
Tandem's t:slim X2 Insulin Pump Now Integrated with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus CGM Sensor
Scott Van Pelt's ESPN Ascendancy and the Looming Uncertainty of Bill Belichick's Future
26 seconds
Scott Van Pelt's ESPN Ascendancy and the Looming Uncertainty of Bill Belichick's Future
High Power Committee Proposed to Supervise Mahalaxmi Racecourse Redevelopment
1 min
High Power Committee Proposed to Supervise Mahalaxmi Racecourse Redevelopment
Malaga's Half Marathon Climbs to New Heights in World Athletics Ranking
2 mins
Malaga's Half Marathon Climbs to New Heights in World Athletics Ranking
Iowa's House File 718: A New Law with Unforeseen Consequences
2 mins
Iowa's House File 718: A New Law with Unforeseen Consequences
U.S. Leaders Reach Spending Agreement Impacting IRS for 2024 Fiscal Year
2 mins
U.S. Leaders Reach Spending Agreement Impacting IRS for 2024 Fiscal Year
Former President Trump to Argue Presidential Immunity in Court Hearing
2 mins
Former President Trump to Argue Presidential Immunity in Court Hearing
President Biden Not Considering Dismissal of Lloyd Austin Amid Hospitalization Controversy
3 mins
President Biden Not Considering Dismissal of Lloyd Austin Amid Hospitalization Controversy
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app