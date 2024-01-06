Lazada Singapore Apologizes to FDAWU for Lack of Prior Consultation in Retrenchment Exercise

Lazada Singapore, a prominent e-commerce player, has issued a formal apology to the Food Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) for initiating a retrenchment exercise without prior consultation with the union. The apology was made public as part of a joint statement with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), dated January 6. The FDAWU, an affiliate of NTUC, has accepted the apology and expressed its commitment to closely collaborate with Lazada Singapore in prioritizing workers’ interests in future discussions.

Commitment to Prior Consultation

Lazada Singapore has pledged that any similar actions in the future would involve consultation with FDAWU. This commitment comes after the company’s recent move to lay off several of its staff members, which sparked negotiations between the e-commerce giant, NTUC, and FDAWU. The joint statement reveals Lazada’s assurance to FDAWU of its full cooperation and transparency in providing necessary information to ensure a fair retrenchment process.

Negotiating Improved Retrenchment Benefits

Currently, FDAWU is negotiating for enhanced retrenchment benefits for the workers who were affected by the layoffs. The affected workers were initially offered two weeks’ pay for each year of service, a compensation package that FDAWU considers inadequate. The Ministry of Manpower is playing a key role in facilitating these ongoing negotiations.

Cooperation with Government and Relevant Organizations

In addition to its commitment to FDAWU, Lazada Singapore has also affirmed its intention to cooperate and consult with the Singapore government, NTUC, and other related organizations. This step is aimed at ensuring that any retrenchment process carried out in the future is fair and transparent.