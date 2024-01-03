en English
Business

Lazada Conducts Layoffs Amidst Leadership Changes and Declining Share Price of Parent Company Alibaba

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:09 am EST
Lazada Conducts Layoffs Amidst Leadership Changes and Declining Share Price of Parent Company Alibaba

In a significant upheaval within the e-commerce industry, Lazada, under the umbrella of Alibaba Group Holding, has conducted sweeping layoffs at its Singapore office. The dismissals, which took place on January 3, 2024, affected both junior and senior staff members across various departments, including commercial and marketing.

Lazada’s Leadership Shuffle

Reports indicate that employees were notified of individual HR meetings at the close of the workday on January 2. Alongside this, Lazada’s former CEO of Singapore, Loh Wee-Lee, was reportedly asked to depart in August 2023. Loh has since transitioned to become the group chief digital officer at DFI Retail Group in Hong Kong. Consequently, Lazada Singapore has been functioning without an in-house communications department since the previous year.

Open Positions and Market Competition

As of January 3, Lazada has several open positions listed in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand. These vacancies surface in the midst of stiff competition in the region from rivals like Shopee, part of Sea Limited. Alibaba Group Holding, Lazada’s parent company, has also experienced significant leadership changes. Notably, Li Chun was replaced by James Dong in June 2022, and Alibaba’s former CEO Daniel Zhang stepped down in June 2023 to focus on the company’s cloud division.

Alibaba’s Market Value and Share Price

Founded in 2012, Lazada was acquired by Alibaba in 2016. Since then, it has seen a series of leadership changes. Over the past three years, Alibaba Group Holding’s share price has plummeted by 75%, impacting its market value in comparison to competitors such as PDD Holdings Inc. The company’s share repurchase initiative, amounting to $9.5 billion during 2023, has resulted in a net reduction of 3.3% in outstanding shares in the last 12 months. The authorized amount remaining for share repurchase is $11.7 billion, effective through March 2025.

Business Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

