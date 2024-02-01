Lack of Confidence in Financial Data Worries Singaporean Professionals: Survey

In a startling revelation, about 41% of C-suite and finance and accounting professionals in Singapore have expressed a lack of trust in the accuracy of their organization's financial data. The survey, commissioned by BlackLine, a software company that specializes in automating and controlling end-to-end financial close processes, reveals a significant gap in the confidence level of professionals when it comes to financial data within their organizations.

The Impact on Business Decisions

The lack of confidence is not just an internal issue - it is affecting business operations, with 56% of respondents expressing concern about the impact of this distrust on decision-making. In a world where data-driven decisions are becoming the norm, this level of distrust could have far-reaching implications for businesses.

Manual Processes and Human Error: The Root Causes

The majority of the respondents attribute the lack of confidence to manual processes and human error. The workload and stress these processes cause often hinder proper financial planning and analysis, leading to inaccurate or outdated information. As Nikhil Parambath, the regional vice president of Asia at BlackLine, puts it, "Trustworthy data is the backbone of effective decision-making across the business ecosystem, particularly in the face of unpredictable external events."

Embracing Technology for Enhanced Trust

Given the challenges posed by manual processes and human error, the respondents advocate for the adoption of new technologies such as cloud computing and various forms of AI to streamline financial operations. Their belief is that modern solutions can replace ineffective manual processes and enhance trust in financial data, leading to more confident decision-making and improved business outcomes.