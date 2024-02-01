KTC Civil Engineering & Construction Lands $480M Maju Station Contract

KTC Civil Engineering & Construction, a reputed infrastructure development company, has been granted a $480 million contract for the design and construction of the Maju station and associated tunnels. This significant undertaking is part of the Cross Island Line Phase 2 (CRL2) project in Singapore, a vital initiative aimed at enhancing the city's connectivity. The construction of the underground CRL Maju station, located along Clementi Road, is slated to commence in the second quarter of 2024.

Impressive Track Record

KTC Civil Engineering & Construction brings to the CRL2 project, a rich history of constructing noteworthy infrastructure. The company's past achievements include the Tampines interchange station on the Downtown Line and the Orchard Boulevard station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, affirming its capability to deliver on such a high-stakes project.

Environmental Concerns and Mitigation Efforts

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) acknowledges that the construction of the CRL Maju station presents a unique set of challenges due to the undulating terrain and mixed ground conditions in the area. Furthermore, the proximity of the site to the Clementi Forest, a significant ecological asset, intensifies the complexity of the project.

To alleviate environmental concerns, particularly pertaining to the Clementi Forest, LTA has conducted a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). This process involved extensive engagements with nature groups to address key biodiversity issues and to establish measures to manage the environmental impact during the construction process. These measures aim to ensure the preservation of the forest's biodiversity, even as the city pushes forward on its path of urban development.

Outlook and Future Implications

The CRL2 project, of which Maju station is a part, is expected to significantly enhance connectivity across Singapore, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District, and Changi region. With passenger services projected to commence in 2032, the successful completion of this project will mark a significant step towards a more interconnected urban environment. The awarding of the contract to KTC Civil Engineering & Construction is a strong vote of confidence in the company's ability to navigate the project's challenges and deliver a state-of-the-art infrastructure addition to Singapore's transport network.