en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mental Health Crisis

Kevin Wee: The Blindfolded Advocate for Mental Health

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:33 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:09 am EST
Kevin Wee: The Blindfolded Advocate for Mental Health

Standing blindfolded amidst the bustling crowd of Ngee Ann City in Singapore, 29-year-old Kevin Wee extends an unusual invitation to passersby. Founder of Radical Kindness, Wee’s unique approach to sparking conversations about mental health has garnered both attention and followers. In less than two months, his TikTok account, featuring these candid interactions, has amassed over 10,500 followers.

Blindfolded Conversations: A Safe Space for Vulnerability

Wee’s methodology is simple yet impactful. He stands still, blindfolded, creating a non-judgmental space for individuals to share their mental health struggles. The blindfold, he explains, allows him to concentrate on the person’s voice without distractions. As a token of gratitude, he offers flowers to those who open up about their experiences.

(Read Also: Esso and Shell Petrol Stations in Singapore to Close Temporarily for GST System Update)

A Personal Journey Towards Mental Health Advocacy

Wee’s commitment to mental health advocacy stems from a personal history of anxiety, depression, and mania. He shares his experiences openly on Instagram, fostering a culture of transparency around mental health. His struggles have fueled his empathy and inspired him to create Radical Kindness, a platform that offers support to others navigating similar challenges.

(Read Also: 2023: A Year of Political Surprises and Escalating Conflicts)

From Battling Inner Demons to Fostering Resilience

Beyond Radical Kindness, Wee’s dedication to mental health extends to his social enterprise, Rebound with Resilience. Founded in 2019, it aims to bolster the mental resilience of Singaporeans, particularly the youth. The organization offers specialized training programs for people with disabilities, underscoring Wee’s commitment to inclusivity.

Wee’s approach has sparked curiosity, with some viewers questioning the authenticity of these encounters. Wee denies staging any interactions, emphasizing the importance of consent before sharing any videos. His journey, from battling his inner demons to promoting openness and support around mental health, is a testament to his resolve and courage.

Read More

0
Mental Health Crisis Singapore Social Issues
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Grief in Samoa Sheds Light on Urgent Mental Health Crisis

By Rizwan Shah

Gaza's Silent Victims: Nurturing Hope Amidst Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Samoa's Struggle with Mental Health: A Tragic Incident Spurs a Call for Change

By BNN Correspondents

Ottawa Community Mourns Tragic Loss of Two Teenagers in Ice Accident

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Gypsy Rose Blanchard: A Glimpse Into Her Life Post-Prison ...
@Crime · 4 hours
Gypsy Rose Blanchard: A Glimpse Into Her Life Post-Prison ...
heart comment 0
Samoa Strengthens Mental Health Care in Wake of Tragic Incident

By Muhammad Jawad

Samoa Strengthens Mental Health Care in Wake of Tragic Incident
Justice Experts Condemn ‘Inhumane’ Treatment of Suicidal Teenager in Youth Detention

By Geeta Pillai

Justice Experts Condemn 'Inhumane' Treatment of Suicidal Teenager in Youth Detention
The Act: A Grim Tale of Murder and Munchausen by Proxy

By Waqas Arain

The Act: A Grim Tale of Murder and Munchausen by Proxy
Australian Doctor Advocates for GP Administered Transgender Healthcare

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Doctor Advocates for GP Administered Transgender Healthcare
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Clash Erupts in Karachi: Rival Activists Clash, Election Office Vandalized, Several Injured
1 min
Political Clash Erupts in Karachi: Rival Activists Clash, Election Office Vandalized, Several Injured
India Women's Cricket Team Faces Pivotal Match Against Australia
1 min
India Women's Cricket Team Faces Pivotal Match Against Australia
US Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel: A Strategic Move or a Bypass of Oversight?
2 mins
US Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel: A Strategic Move or a Bypass of Oversight?
Ian Russell Recognized in King's New Year Honours for Championing Online Child Safety
2 mins
Ian Russell Recognized in King's New Year Honours for Championing Online Child Safety
Living Funerals: A Transformative Approach to Confronting Mortality
4 mins
Living Funerals: A Transformative Approach to Confronting Mortality
Senate Committee Rejects Public Executions for Capital Offenses, Cites Human Rights and International Conventions
8 mins
Senate Committee Rejects Public Executions for Capital Offenses, Cites Human Rights and International Conventions
Brazil Urges Peaceful Resolution Amid International Tensions
9 mins
Brazil Urges Peaceful Resolution Amid International Tensions
Zambia's Socialist Party Raises Alarm Over President's Influence on Judiciary
11 mins
Zambia's Socialist Party Raises Alarm Over President's Influence on Judiciary
Netherlands Triumphs in United Cup Debut Against Norway
11 mins
Netherlands Triumphs in United Cup Debut Against Norway
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
36 mins
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
3 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
3 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
4 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app