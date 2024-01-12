en English
Istana: A Beacon of Singapore’s Heritage Gears Up for Major Restoration

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
Istana: A Beacon of Singapore’s Heritage Gears Up for Major Restoration

The Istana, the official residence of the President of Singapore, is set to embark on a significant journey of restoration from the second half of 2024. This monumental decision comes in the wake of the building’s increasing deterioration caused by environmental factors such as rain and humidity. These elements have compromised the structural and woodwork integrity of the Istana, necessitating immediate and robust intervention.

Preserving a piece of history

The Istana, a testament to Singapore’s rich heritage, was erected by the British colonial government between 1867 and 1869. Serving as the official quarters for the governors, it was declared a national monument in 1992. The building, however, last saw substantial renovation in the 1990s and has since been grappling with the wear and tear inflicted by time and nature.

A call to action

In response to the pressing need for restoration, the National Heritage Board (NHB) has emphasized the need for interventions to combat moisture retention and refurbish portions of the structure. The restoration is no less essential to improving the aged electrical and mechanical systems, enhancing performance and energy efficiency. This move aligns with the global thrust towards sustainable and energy-efficient practices.

Tendering for a future

The NHB has pitched a call for a tender, inviting shortlisted contractors to submit their proposals and price bids for the historic project. The tender is expected to be awarded in the latter half of 2024, marking a crucial step towards preserving and rejuvenating the iconic Istana. This significant initiative was first announced in 2021 by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Edwin Tong, who briefed the parliament about the upcoming restoration work.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

