en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Singapore

Istana: A Beacon of Singapore’s Heritage Gears Up for Major Restoration

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
Istana: A Beacon of Singapore’s Heritage Gears Up for Major Restoration

The Istana, the official residence of the President of Singapore, is set to embark on a significant journey of restoration from the second half of 2024. This monumental decision comes in the wake of the building’s increasing deterioration caused by environmental factors such as rain and humidity. These elements have compromised the structural and woodwork integrity of the Istana, necessitating immediate and robust intervention.

Preserving a piece of history

The Istana, a testament to Singapore’s rich heritage, was erected by the British colonial government between 1867 and 1869. Serving as the official quarters for the governors, it was declared a national monument in 1992. The building, however, last saw substantial renovation in the 1990s and has since been grappling with the wear and tear inflicted by time and nature.

A call to action

In response to the pressing need for restoration, the National Heritage Board (NHB) has emphasized the need for interventions to combat moisture retention and refurbish portions of the structure. The restoration is no less essential to improving the aged electrical and mechanical systems, enhancing performance and energy efficiency. This move aligns with the global thrust towards sustainable and energy-efficient practices.

Tendering for a future

The NHB has pitched a call for a tender, inviting shortlisted contractors to submit their proposals and price bids for the historic project. The tender is expected to be awarded in the latter half of 2024, marking a crucial step towards preserving and rejuvenating the iconic Istana. This significant initiative was first announced in 2021 by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Edwin Tong, who briefed the parliament about the upcoming restoration work.

0
Singapore Travel & Tourism
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Singapore

See more
1 hour ago
Singapore's Central Public Library Reopens with a Marine Biodiversity Theme
In the heart of the city-state, the Central Public Library in Singapore has unveiled its newly refurbished doors after an extensive 18-month renovation. The library, a cornerstone of knowledge and discovery, now stands as a testament to the evolving role of such institutions in our rapidly digitizing world. The grand reopening was led by the
Singapore's Central Public Library Reopens with a Marine Biodiversity Theme
TVS Holdings Establishes New Subsidiary in Singapore Amidst Rationalization Moves
14 hours ago
TVS Holdings Establishes New Subsidiary in Singapore Amidst Rationalization Moves
Jordan's Royal Couple Embarks on First Official Visit to Singapore
15 hours ago
Jordan's Royal Couple Embarks on First Official Visit to Singapore
Singapore Consortium Signs MOU for Lower Carbon Opportunities
2 hours ago
Singapore Consortium Signs MOU for Lower Carbon Opportunities
Profiles of Courage: Five Singaporean Women Who Took Significant Risks
3 hours ago
Profiles of Courage: Five Singaporean Women Who Took Significant Risks
Star Live's Inaugural Overseas Livestream: A New Approach to E-Commerce
4 hours ago
Star Live's Inaugural Overseas Livestream: A New Approach to E-Commerce
Latest Headlines
World News
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed
2 mins
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed
Australian Open 2024: Tennis Season's Grand Slam Event to Kick Off This Sunday
3 mins
Australian Open 2024: Tennis Season's Grand Slam Event to Kick Off This Sunday
Zambian Parties Unite in Fight Against Cholera Outbreak
3 mins
Zambian Parties Unite in Fight Against Cholera Outbreak
Women's Tour Down Under 2024 Commences with Intense Racing in Australia
5 mins
Women's Tour Down Under 2024 Commences with Intense Racing in Australia
Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak
6 mins
Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak
Urgent Call for Blood Donations Amid Severe Shortage Crisis
7 mins
Urgent Call for Blood Donations Amid Severe Shortage Crisis
Hezbollah Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
10 mins
Hezbollah Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Crackdown on Illicit Pharmaceutical Activity: Three Arrested in Accra
10 mins
Crackdown on Illicit Pharmaceutical Activity: Three Arrested in Accra
Hezbollah Accuses US and UK of Complicity in Gaza Genocide through Actions in Yemen
10 mins
Hezbollah Accuses US and UK of Complicity in Gaza Genocide through Actions in Yemen
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
12 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
13 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
13 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
15 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
15 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
16 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app