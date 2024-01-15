Ipaymy Launches Fetch: A New Automated Invoicing Platform to Aid SMBs

Breaking ground in the FinTech industry, Singapore-based company, Ipaymy, has launched an automated invoicing platform, Fetch, aimed to tackle the payment challenges faced by small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Malaysia, and Australia. This initiative is a response to the daunting statistic that nearly half of all invoices in Asia are settled late, causing significant disruption to the cash flow of SMBs.

Revolutionizing Accounts Receivable

A key aspect of a business, the accounts receivable (AR) function, is traditionally a time-consuming process for SMBs. Fetch aims to transform this complex process by providing a streamlined solution for creating, tracking, and following up on invoices. This automation not only saves time but also expedites the payment process, ultimately improving the cash flow of businesses.

Advanced Features for Enhanced Payments

Fetch is equipped with a multitude of features designed to encourage timely payments. These include automated payment reminders, late fee notifications, dynamic discounts, and installment payment options. Further broadening the payment scope, Fetch offers various payment methods such as bank transfers, cash, card, and even cryptocurrency.

Empowering SMBs with Technology

The platform is designed to empower SMBs by providing advanced technology that was previously inaccessible due to cost or complexity. Fetch operates on a cost-effective basis with no subscription fees or complex contracts. This move towards digitization allows SMBs to transform their receivables management processes, improving not only their cash flow but also their customer relationships.

The launch of Fetch aligns with recent findings from PYMNTS Intelligence and a collaboration with Billtrust. These findings indicate a strong interest among chief financial officers (CFOs) in automating AR processes to enhance payment timeliness, with a majority acknowledging the need for more automation in their firms.