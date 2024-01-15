Innovative WasteMaster System Set to Transform Food Waste Management in Singapore

In a progressive move towards sustainable living, Frasers Property Singapore and Life Lab Resources have joined forces to deploy an innovative food waste management system across five Singaporean malls. The cutting-edge technology, known as WasteMaster, is set to revolutionize food waste processing, promising a reduction in waste volume and weight by up to 80% while preserving nutritional content and eradicating harmful pathogens.

WasteMaster: A Game-Changer in Food Waste Management

WasteMaster, devised by Australian firm Green Eco Technologies and operated by Life Lab Resources, is a groundbreaking on-site food waste processing system that transmutes food waste into a nutrient-packed material without necessitating water or bacteria. The product derived from this technology is primed for usage as commercial-grade fish feed, with two fish farms slated to test it in early 2024.

Bridging Sustainability with Technology

Although initially not earmarked for fish intended for human consumption, there are plans to realize this objective in the ensuing year. This initiative dovetails with Singapore’s ongoing sustainability efforts, particularly in light of the National Environment Agency (NEA) report which revealed that food waste constituted 11% of total waste in 2022, with a mere 18% recycling rate.

A Step Towards Circular Economy

From 2024 onwards, major players in food waste production, such as hotels and malls, have been mandated by the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and NEA to segregate food waste for treatment. The integration of the WasteMaster system aligns with these directives, promising to curtail waste in incinerators and landfills, conserve natural resources, and curb greenhouse gas emissions. The joint venture between Frasers Property Singapore and Life Lab Resources represents a significant stride towards a circular economy characterized by high recycling rates, efficient resource management, and waste reduction.