Influencer Lizy Teo Announces Separation from Husband Maxi Lim

On January 9, the Instagram universe was abuzz as influencer Lizy Teo, 27, and her husband Maxi Lim, popularly known as Ah Boy, 36, announced their separation. The couple, who tied the knot in March 2020, have a three-year-old son named Reign. In a heartfelt post, Lizy revealed that they have been living apart for some time.

A Mutual Decision

According to Lizy’s Instagram post, this decision was not sudden but the result of a thoughtful process. Citing incompatibility as the reason, Lizy made it clear that while they cherished their time together, they found themselves better off as individuals. There was no trace of bitterness in the announcement. Instead, it was filled with gratitude for the support they received during their union and a shared optimism for the future.

A Message of Positivity

In her post, Lizy urged her followers not to feel bad for them. She emphasized that they had ended their relationship on good terms and harbored no ill feelings towards each other. In a refreshing twist to a separation announcement, Lizy expressed excitement for what the future holds for both of them. She reassured her fans that they were ‘both excited for [their] future even though it ended’.

What Lies Ahead?

While the announcement brought closure to their fans, Lizy refrained from delving into the details of their co-parenting arrangements for their son. However, she hinted at exciting developments in the future, leaving a sense of anticipation among her followers. As they navigate the next phase of their lives, Lizy and Ah Boy continue to wish the best for each other while maintaining a strong bond for the sake of their son, Reign.