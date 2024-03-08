Iconic 3-Storey Shophouse at 35 Kreta Ayer Road Hits Market, No ABSD for Foreign Buyers

CBRE has officially announced the sale of a notable freehold 3-storey conservation shophouse with an attic, situated at a prime location within the Central Business District at 35 Kreta Ayer Road. Positioned in District 2's Bukit Pasoh Conservation Area, this property stands out not only for its heritage value but also for its strategic location and investment potential. The expression of interest (EOI) for this property is now open, drawing attention from investors and business owners alike.

Strategic Location and Investment Potential

The shophouse covers a freehold land plot of approximately 1,568 sq ft, boasting an existing floor area of about 4,386 sq ft. Its prime location near major MRT stations and expressways, including the Ayer-Rajah Expressway (AYE) and Central Expressway (CTE), enhances its accessibility and appeal. Currently, the property is fully tenanted, with the ground floor unit receiving permanent approval for "Restaurant" use, and the upper floors leased to an office and a school, ensuring a steady stream of income for the prospective buyer.

Attractive Investment Opportunity

With a guide price of $21.5 million or $4,922 per sq ft on its existing floor area, the shophouse represents an attractive investment opportunity, especially considering the growing demand for unique and well-located commercial properties. Foreigners are eligible to purchase this property without the need to pay Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty (ABSD) or Seller's Stamp Duty (SSD), making it an even more appealing option for international investors looking to expand their portfolio in Singapore's robust property market.

Market Implications and Opportunities

The sale of this conservation shophouse is expected to set a benchmark for similar properties in the area, potentially influencing market trends and prices in the conservation shophouse segment. This sale highlights the resilience and appeal of Singapore's commercial property sector, especially in prime locations with heritage value. Investors and business owners now have a unique opportunity to own a piece of Singapore's history while capitalizing on the property's strategic location and potential for appreciation.

This significant market event not only underscores the vibrancy of Singapore's real estate market but also signals a growing interest in conservation shophouses as both heritage landmarks and valuable investment assets. As the EOI for 35 Kreta Ayer Road progresses, the market will closely watch the outcome, anticipating its impact on future transactions and the overall sentiment in the commercial property sector.