Singapore

HP Singapore and Illumina Singapore Champion Corporate Social Responsibility

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:13 pm EST
HP Singapore and Illumina Singapore Champion Corporate Social Responsibility

In a notable display of corporate social responsibility, HP Singapore and Illumina Singapore have encouraged their employees to participate in philanthropic activities. Such initiatives range from head-shaving and charity runs to trash clean-ups and bake-offs. The objective is to cultivate a culture of collective goodwill.

Embracing the Spirit of Giving

Illumina’s benchmark event, the ‘Giving Week marketplace,’ achieved a remarkable turnout with nearly 400 employees supporting seven charities and social businesses. This initiative aligns with the SG Cares Giving Week and enjoys the backing of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmCham Singapore) and the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC).

AmCham Singapore and NVPC: Forging a Purpose-Driven Business Community

AmCham Singapore, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NVPC, is dedicated to nurturing a purpose-driven business community that contributes to societal advancement. This alliance reaffirms their commitment to promoting corporate social responsibility and the impact it has on both organizations and individuals.

HP Singapore: Over 1,000 Employees Engaged in Volunteering

At HP Singapore, corporate social responsibility is not just a buzzword but a deeply ingrained value. Over 1,000 employees have participated in volunteering, dedicating more than 12,000 hours in the past year to support various non-governmental organizations. HP Singapore’s initiatives focus on aiding the elderly, low-income families, and people with disabilities.

Both HP Singapore and Illumina Singapore display a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility by not only encouraging their employees to participate in charitable activities but also matching their donations and offering paid time off for volunteering. This commitment showcases the significance of corporate social responsibility in fostering a sense of unity, empathy, and compassion within organizations, thereby contributing to societal growth.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

