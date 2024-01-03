en English
Safety

Hoarding in Jurong: A Safety Concern Rising from Accumulated Clutter

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Hoarding in Jurong: A Safety Concern Rising from Accumulated Clutter

In the quiet neighborhood of Jurong, Singapore, a safety concern looms large at Block 311 of Jurong Street 32. This issue, however, is not one of crime or unrest, but a growing hoarding problem in one of the spacious 5A HDB flats, known for their generous floor size of at least 1,420 sq ft. But what happens when such ample space becomes a breeding ground for excessive accumulation of belongings, spilling over into communal areas and raising concerns among the residents?

Clutter causing concerns

The clutter isn’t confined to the interior of the flat. It has spread into the corridors and near the staircase, featuring various items, including a gas cylinder. The status of this gas cylinder, whether filled or empty, remains unknown, adding a layer of concern for the neighbors. One resident, a 76-year-old retiree named Mr. Lin, has gone as far as positioning portable fire extinguishers outside his door, a testament to the anxiety this situation has engendered.

Decades-long dilemma

This hoarding problem isn’t a recent occurrence. It has been a persistent issue for decades. The local authority, the Jurong-Clementi Town Council, is well aware of the situation. They have repeatedly requested the resident to clear the common spaces, and have intimated the possibility of taking further necessary actions to ensure safety and unobstructed public areas.

The family behind the hoard

Behind the overwhelming pile of possessions is a family grappling with the issue. The hoarder’s husband, living under the burden of his wife’s relentless accumulation, expressed his helplessness. Despite the family’s efforts and disputes, the hoarding continues unabated. This story serves as a stark reminder that behind such issues often lie deeper struggles, providing a poignant intersection between public safety and personal turmoil.

Safety Singapore Social Issues
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

