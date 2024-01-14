en English
Business

HC Surgical Specialists Cuts Dividend: An Analysis of Sustainability and Future Prospects

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:35 pm EST
HC Surgical Specialists Limited, a notable entity on the Catalist, has recently declared a cut in its dividend to be distributed on March 13. The dividend per share has been reduced to SGD0.007, marking a 30% decrease from the previous year. Despite this diminution, the dividend yield remains quite appealing at 6.7%. The company’s earnings, which amply cover the dividend, see a significant portion being rechanneled into the business.

Earnings Trends and Projections

Based on observed trends, the earnings per share (EPS) is projected to experience a nominal increase of 0.08% over the next year. The payout ratio is forecasted to reach 62%, a figure well within a sustainable framework. However, the inconsistency in the dividend history is not to be overlooked. HC Surgical Specialists has seen its annual dividends nosedive from SGD0.036 to SGD0.02 since 2017, a decline rate of approximately 8.1% per year.

EPS Stagnation and Dividend Concerns

The company’s EPS has been relatively flat over the past five years, thereby restraining any potential for dividend augmentation. While the recent dividend cut might be a cause for alarm, HC Surgical Specialists might still be viewed as a feasible income stock. However, it is worth noting that investors generally favor firms with a consistent dividend policy.

Investor Caution Advised

The company’s dividend history and the stagnation of EPS do raise some concerns for investors. Besides, potential investors should take into account other risk factors associated with the company. Four warning signs have been identified, one of which is particularly concerning. Overall, while HC Surgical Specialists may be a potential income-generating stock, investors are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence.

Business Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

