Guam Museum Celebrates Mes CHamoru with Marianas Storytelling Series

In honor of Mes CHamoru, the Guam Museum embarks on a cultural exploration with the Marianas Storytelling: Land and Lineage Saturday matinee series. This initiative, a collaborative effort among several local and regional organizations, aims to delve into the rich cultural heritage of the Marianas archipelago through a blend of digital and oral storytelling.

Collaborative Cultural Exploration

The series is a result of the combined efforts of the Guam Museum Foundation, Department of CHamoru Affairs, PBS Guam, the Guam International Film Festival, and Guampedia. With support from Pacific Islanders in Communications and the University of Guam, Global Learning and Engagement, each matinee event is designed to celebrate the journey of I Taotao Tano, mo’na yan pago — the people, the land, and the ancestors. The series focuses on the profound significance of land and lineage in the lives of the CHamoru people, promising heart-centered narratives that highlight various aspects of CHamoru identity and heritage.

Themes and Programming

The series offers a diverse range of themes, from the strength of future generations in 'Fuetsan Mañatatti/Mañatatte/The Strength of Our Future' to sessions focused on CHamoru traditions and historical narratives. Past events have captivated audiences with themes such as 'Connecting Culture Through Music' and 'Ginin/Ginen i Mañaina-ta (From Our Ancestors),' featuring enlightening screenings and live presentations that showcase the depth and richness of CHamoru culture.

Engaging the Community

Aiming to foster a deeper understanding of the Marianas' rich cultural heritage, the series invites audiences to a range of programming that includes thought-provoking films and engaging live discussions. The upcoming events promise to not only educate but also to inspire, as they explore the enduring connection between the CHamoru people and their land and ancestors. For more information on the series and upcoming events, interested individuals are encouraged to contact the Guam Museum.

As the Marianas Storytelling: Land and Lineage series unfolds, it offers a unique opportunity for both locals and visitors to immerse themselves in the cultural tapestry of the Marianas. Through these heart-centered narratives and diverse thematic explorations, the series contributes significantly to the preservation and celebration of CHamoru heritage, ensuring its vibrancy for generations to come.