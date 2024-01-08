en English
Asia

Growth Asia Summit 2024: A Beacon for Food and Nutrition Industry Insights

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:32 am EST
Mark your calendars for the return of the groundbreaking Growth Asia Summit, scheduled to ignite the Marina Bay Sands Hotel and Conference Center in Singapore from July 16-18, 2024. This pivotal event, concentrating on the food, beverage, and nutrition sectors, has successfully etched its prominence in the industry’s calendar, and its third-year return is being keenly awaited by industry tycoons, academics, policy experts, and innovative suppliers worldwide.

Unveiling the Event’s Core Focus

Highly revered for its comprehensive insights, the Growth Asia Summit 2024 promises to be bigger, better, and more informative than ever. The summit will dissect a range of topics, including core categories, life stages, consumer needs, and growth opportunities in the industry. A distinctive spotlight will be shone on Healthy Ageing, Clinical Nutrition, Personalisation, Emerging Tech, and the increasingly significant role of the microbiome and ‘Biotics across all life stages.

Guiding Through a Diverse Industry Landscape

The summit’s objective extends beyond mere discussion. It aims to guide industry professionals through the diverse consumer, regulatory, cultural, and economic landscape of the region, highlighting opportunities across all life stages. It is this unique blend of discourse, guidance, and networking that has drawn professionals from leading companies, innovative suppliers, academics, and policymakers to this summit in the past.

A Sneak Peek into the Summit’s Anticipation

The summit’s forthcoming edition has elicited a wave of excitement amongst industry circles. Gary Scattergood, the Editor-in-Chief, expressed his anticipation for the upcoming event, drawing strength from the positive feedback received from past summits. Delegate sales for the event have already begun, with an attractive early bird discount on offer. The announcement also extends an invite for sponsorship opportunities and calls potential speakers from product brands, academia, and government institutions to grace the podium.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

