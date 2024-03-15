Singapore's former Foreign Minister George Yeo recently lauded the works of late Hong Kong novelist Jin Yong, comparing them to 'good wine' amid discussions on the economic impacts of hosting mega-events like Taylor Swift concerts. Yeo's comments came after he attended the opening of 'A Path to Glory – Jin Yong’s Centennial Memorial,' an exhibit marking the novelist's 100th birth anniversary. This event follows debates in Hong Kong on the value of inviting international superstars to the region, with Taylor Swift's concerts in Singapore sparking particular interest.

Jin Yong vs. Taylor Swift: A Cultural and Economic Debate

While Taylor Swift's recent concerts in Singapore have been a boon for local tourism, drawing an estimated 300,000 fans and significantly boosting the economy, Yeo's comparison of Jin Yong's literary works to fine wine emphasizes the enduring cultural value and depth of traditional storytelling. The exhibit, featuring sculptures of Cha's iconic characters, aims to attract tourists and celebrate a legacy that has captivated many in Asia. Yeo's remarks underscore the different but complementary ways in which cultural and entertainment events can contribute to a city's appeal and economic vitality.

Hong Kong's Approach to Tourism and National Security

Despite the allure of hosting mega-events, Yeo highlighted the challenges Hong Kong faces in boosting tourism amid ongoing political tensions and campaigns by Western entities portraying the city in a negative light. He advocated for patience and strategic planning in overcoming these hurdles. Additionally, Yeo expressed support for Hong Kong's impending domestic national security law, emphasizing its necessity for maintaining order and addressing disruptions.

Comparative Advantages and Cultural Ownership

When discussing Singapore's and Hong Kong's capabilities in hosting major events, Yeo pointed out that each city has its unique strengths and cultural assets. Specifically, he noted that Hong Kong has an irreplaceable connection to Jin Yong, making it the ideal place to celebrate the novelist's legacy. This perspective highlights the importance of leveraging local culture and history in attracting tourism and fostering a sense of community identity.

The contrasting viewpoints on the value of hosting international stars like Taylor Swift versus celebrating cultural icons like Jin Yong offer a nuanced discussion on tourism, economy, and cultural heritage. As cities like Singapore and Hong Kong navigate these debates, the balance between immediate economic gains and long-term cultural investments remains a key consideration in shaping their global identities.