From Personal Integrity to Global Tragedy: A New Year Unfolds

In a surprising turn of events, Singaporean actor Jeffrey Xu faced a minor predicament during his honeymoon with actress Felicia Chin in Osaka. Xu accidentally damaged a flower pot outside a Japanese dwelling, but chose the path of responsibility by confessing to the elderly homeowner about the incident. The sincerity of the couple led to forgiveness from the homeowner, reinforcing Chin’s faith in her partner’s integrity. The incident, shared by Chin in a video on New Year’s Day, served as a reminder about the importance of honesty and courage.

Year-End Scenarios Across the Globe

As the year rolled to a close, a whirlwind of events took place. Prominent actress Michelle Yeoh joyously embraced grandparenthood, while a miraculous evacuation saved passengers from a flaming Japan Airlines aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. Singapore’s Orchard Central mall was the scene of a stabbing incident, and a former Reform Party member apologized for making false allegations about Minister K Shanmugam.

Amidst these events, Singapore’s coffee chain Killiney Kopitiam continued to prosper, the chief of South Korea’s opposition party was assaulted, and Singapore’s economy demonstrated resilience despite global hurdles. In the world of sports, footballer Donny van de Beek was transferred to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan.

A New Year Marked by Tragedy

However, the joyous turn of the year was marred by a devastating earthquake in Japan on New Year’s Day. The powerful quake claimed at least 55 lives, with rescue efforts proving challenging due to ongoing aftershocks. A Singaporean tourist who was at Osaka’s Legoland Discovery Centre during the quake shared his frightening experience.

Damage was widespread, with buildings toppled, roads buckled, and fires ignited. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida set up a task force to aid in rescue and repair operations. The earthquake’s aftermath saw suspended train services, halted power plants, and closed roads and airport runway.

International Response and Aftermath

US President Joe Biden expressed his readiness to provide any necessary assistance to Japan. In the wake of the disaster, water overflowed from fuel pools inside several reactor buildings at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant in Niigata Prefecture, although no radioactive materials were detected outside the buildings.

Another incident, a collision between a Japan Airlines plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft, resulted in both catching fire and five coast guard members losing their lives. All passengers on the commercial flight escaped unharmed. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.