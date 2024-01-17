Frasers Property Limited's AGM: Spotlight on Performance and CEO Compensation

As the 24th of January draws near, shareholders of Frasers Property Limited, a Singaporean real estate giant, are gearing up for their Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company's financial performance over the past three years has left many unsatisfied, with a marked 6.2% annual decline in earnings per share (EPS). More concerning, the shareholders have faced a 21% loss on their investments over the same period. The company's direction and strategies for a performance turnaround are expected to be central to the AGM discussions.

CEO Compensation Under the Microscope

CEO of Frasers Property Limited, Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, finds his compensation package under scrutiny. In the year ending September 2023, his total annual compensation amounted to S$3.3m, with a base salary of S$996k. While this marks a 9.8% reduction from the previous year, it remains 230% above the industry average. The larger proportion of his remuneration linked to non-salary benefits suggests a direct alignment with the company's performance. This bold financial arrangement has not gone unnoticed by shareholders, many of whom are likely to challenge the board on the issue at the AGM.

Performance vs. Pay: A Delicate Balance

Despite the company's less than stellar performance, Frasers Property Limited has seen a slight increase in revenue by 1.8% over the last year. However, the decline in EPS and the significant loss to shareholders cast a shadow over this minor victory. The executive remuneration, particularly Sirivadhanabhakdi's compensation, is likely to be a contentious issue at the AGM. The discrepancy between the company's performance and the CEO's pay may prompt shareholders to call for a reassessment of executive pay.

Looking Ahead: The AGM and Beyond

As Frasers Property Limited's AGM approaches, the company's financial challenges and the CEO's compensation in the context of industry standards and company performance are expected to be focal points of the discussions. Shareholders will have the opportunity to question the board on the company's direction, vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration, and contribute to shaping the company's future. The outcome of these discussions may well determine the direction Frasers Property Limited takes in the coming years, potentially signaling a shift in executive pay structures within the industry.