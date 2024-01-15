First Woman on Singapore’s Court of Appeal, Justice Judith Prakash, Ends Tenure

History marks yet another milestone as Justice Judith Prakash, the first woman to ascend to the Court of Appeal in Singapore, ends her tenure on December 18. After three reappointments since her initial superannuation in 2016 at age 65, Prakash moves towards a new dawn in her illustrious career. The day after her 72nd birthday, January 2024, she assumes the mantle of a Senior Judge, with a lighter workload involving complex cases in the Court of Appeal.

A Storied Career: From Legal Practice to Judiciary

Justice Prakash’s career narrates a tale of remarkable accomplishments and unwavering dedication. The myriad of cases she has handled, from complex family disputes to high-profile instances such as the drug trafficking case of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, bear testimony to her formidable legal acumen. Her name is associated with 645 judgments, over half of which have been reported, demonstrating her unyielding pursuit of justice.

Contributions to Singapore’s Legal Landscape

Her influence transcends the confines of the courtroom. As a torchbearer in Singapore’s legal landscape, she has significantly contributed to legal jurisprudence. She has been instrumental in establishing Singapore as a global arbitration hub, her sharp mind, and precision in court earning her high acclaim. Her work reflects a steadfast commitment to impartiality, ensuring the law serves as an equitable tool for justice.

More Than Just a Judge

Her accomplishments extend beyond her professional life. Despite her judicial responsibilities, Prakash has managed to balance family life, serve on multiple educational boards, and maintain an active social life. Her ability to juggle various roles is a testament to her dedication to society and personal resilience.

As she gears up to embrace her new role, Justice Judith Prakash looks back at her journey with pride, her influence on law and policy undeniably profound. With her continued commitment to applying the law with impartiality, she remains a beacon of justice and an inspiration for future generations.