en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Singapore

Felicia Chin Shares Insights Into Her Life, Relationships, and Onscreen Work

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:51 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:36 pm EST
Felicia Chin Shares Insights Into Her Life, Relationships, and Onscreen Work

Acclaimed Singaporean actress, Felicia Chin, known for her groundbreaking work in the entertainment industry, recently opened up about her heartwarming relationship with her mother-in-law in an intimate interview with 8days.sg. Felicia, who departed from Mediacorp in 2022 to join a faith-based company, conducted the interview herself, revealing finer aspects of her personal life and relationships.

A Special Bond

Felicia’s narration of her special bond with her mother-in-law transpired as an endearing tale. She highlighted how her mother-in-law, who lives in Shanghai, dotes on her more than her own son, Jeffrey Xu. Felicia shared anecdotes that underscored the warmth of this unusual relationship, such as her mother-in-law serving her meals before anyone else and bestowing her with special treatment, much to Jeffrey’s mock chagrin.

Cultural Differences and Adjustments

The interview also delved into the cultural differences and adjustments within Felicia’s family. Felicia and Jeffrey, cherishing their independence and yearning to establish their unique family culture, are not planning on inviting her mother-in-law to live with them in Singapore. However, Felicia acknowledged that sharing a living space would necessitate adapting to differing habits, such as laundry practices and lighting preferences.

Overcoming Personal Struggles

Moreover, Felicia candidly discussed her past struggle with an unhealthy relationship with food. She decided to bring this issue into the public eye, hoping to support others who might be grappling with similar challenges. Felicia’s courage in sharing her personal battles paints a picture of a woman who has harnessed her struggles to build resilience and empathy.

Onscreen Work and Transnational Relationships

Felicia also threw light on her onscreen work, particularly her role opposite Jason Godfrey in the Mediacorp drama ‘I Do, Do I?’. The show explores transnational relationships, a theme that resonates deeply with Felicia’s own life experiences.

From her intimate relationship with her mother-in-law to her personal battles and onscreen work, Felicia Chin’s interview offers a unique glimpse into the life of a beloved actress who continues to inspire with her strength and authenticity.

0
Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Celest Chong Returns Home: A Retrospective on Her Journey in Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

Never Too Late: A Father's Triumph in Education

By Waqas Arain

Tengah Residents in Singapore Face Delays Due to Incomplete Cooling System Installations

By Waqas Arain

GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections

By Waqas Arain

Cineleisure: A Phoenix Rising with New Tenants and Offerings Amid Reta ...
@Business · 2 hours
Cineleisure: A Phoenix Rising with New Tenants and Offerings Amid Reta ...
heart comment 0
Singapore Navigates Economic Challenges, Evades Recession in 2023

By Waqas Arain

Singapore Navigates Economic Challenges, Evades Recession in 2023
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births

By Waqas Arain

Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births
Public Transport Ridership in Singapore: A Gradual Recovery Amidst Shifts in Commuting Patterns

By Waqas Arain

Public Transport Ridership in Singapore: A Gradual Recovery Amidst Shifts in Commuting Patterns
Singapore Rings in 2024 Amidst Dazzling Fireworks and Strict Crowd Control

By Waqas Arain

Singapore Rings in 2024 Amidst Dazzling Fireworks and Strict Crowd Control
Latest Headlines
World News
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
6 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
7 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
9 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
20 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
42 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
47 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
52 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
53 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
54 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
47 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app