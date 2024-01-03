FairPrice Group Launches Initiative to Offer Return Vouchers for CDC Voucher Users

In a move to help consumers stretch their budget further amidst rising costs of living, the FairPrice Group (FPG) has launched an initiative to offer $8 return vouchers to customers. Customers who spend $80 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers at FairPrice outlets between January 3 and January 17 stand to benefit from this generous offer. These return vouchers, valid until February 29, can be used without a minimum spend, with a limit of three vouchers redeemable in a single transaction.

FPG’s Commitment to Supporting Communities

This initiative is part of a wider effort by various supermarket chains to provide added benefits to customers using CDC vouchers. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the launch of the CDC vouchers. FPG’s commitment to supporting communities is evident in their return voucher initiative. This scheme, in 2023, provided a $6 return voucher for every $55 spent with CDC vouchers. FPG’s CEO, Vipul Chawla, stressed the company’s role as a social enterprise in assisting those affected by inflation and supply chain disruptions.

FPG’s Consumer Support Initiatives in 2023

In 2023, FPG gave back approximately $200 million through various forms of consumer support, including the return voucher scheme. This underscores FPG’s commitment to making a positive impact on society. Additionally, FairPrice has pledged to absorb a 1% goods and services tax increase on 500 essential items through the first half of 2024. They are also extending discount schemes for certain groups until the end of 2024.

Government’s Comprehensive Support Package

Every Singapore household is slated to receive $500 CDC Vouchers in 2024 to aid with the cost of living. These vouchers, part of a comprehensive support package from the government to mitigate the effects of inflation, can be used at supermarkets and heartland businesses. Furthermore, several supermarkets are offering limited-time promotions, where those who use CDC vouchers at their outlets will receive additional rebates and discounts. The latest CDC vouchers are valid till Dec 31, 2024.