EY’s 2024 Budget Proposals for Singapore: SME Support and Tax Incentives Reassessment

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
EY's 2024 Budget Proposals for Singapore: SME Support and Tax Incentives Reassessment

Professional services firm EY has released its Budget 2024 wish list for Singapore, calling for enhanced support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and a thoughtful reassessment of tax incentives amidst pending tax reforms. This comes in response to the impending introduction of a 15% minimum effective tax rate for large multinational enterprises under Pillar 2 of BEPS 2.0.

EY’s Recommendations for Tax Reforms

EY advocates for the Singapore government to maintain flexibility in its reevaluation of tax incentives. In order to bolster Singapore’s economic competitiveness and foster sustainable growth, the firm has proposed several measures. These include the introduction of a Qualified Refundable Tax Credits scheme, an expansion of qualifying activities under the Approved Foreign Loan incentive, and a broadening of the scope of the Intellectual Property Development Incentive.

Sustainability and Decarbonization

On the front of sustainability, EY recommends targeted funding for SMEs in carbon pricing and modelling. This would be coupled with offering tax deductions for businesses purchasing carbon credits and allowing input tax claims on carbon credit trading expenses. These measures are aimed at encouraging industries to decarbonize and align their operations with global sustainability goals.

Supporting Electric Vehicle Adoption

To further support Singapore’s green initiatives, EY suggests making input tax on related expenses claimable to encourage electric vehicle adoption. This not only promotes environmental consciousness but also aids in the nation’s transition towards cleaner and more sustainable modes of transportation.

Personal Development and Family Support

Additionally, to aid in personal development and family support, EY advises increasing the tax relief cap for course fees and reviewing the quantum for the Qualifying Child Relief. Such measures are essential in further supporting the workforce and families amidst rising costs, ensuring that Singapore continues to thrive as a vibrant and resilient economy.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

