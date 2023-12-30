Esso and Shell Petrol Stations in Singapore to Close Temporarily for GST System Update

In a move to accommodate the upcoming increase in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate from 8% to 9% in 2024, both Esso and Shell petrol stations in Singapore will experience a temporary closure during the New Year’s transition period. The closure, set to last approximately one hour, is to allow the necessary updates to their systems.

Two-Step GST Adjustment

This increase is part of a two-step adjustment that commenced in 2023, when the GST rate was raised from 7% to 8%. The forthcoming transition to a 9% GST rate marks the final stage of this adjustment. This substantial economic change, therefore, necessitates the temporary closure of these petrol stations to ensure compliance.

Esso’s Approach to the Closure

Esso Singapore, via a Facebook announcement, has shared its plan of action during this period. The company’s stations will be shut in two batches, from 11:30 PM on December 31, 2023, to 1:30 AM on January 1, 2024. Esso’s approach has been strategic – 29 stations will remain open for the first hour, with 30 additional stations available for the second hour. These stations span various locations including Bedok South, Jurong West, Woodlands Avenue 1, East Coast, Pioneer, and Yishun. To aid customers, Esso will also place on-site posters directing them to the nearest open stations.

Shell’s System Update Strategy

Shell’s approach somewhat mirrors that of Esso. All its stations will be closed from 11:30 PM on December 31, 2023, to 12:20 AM on January 1, 2024. The company, however, has taken into consideration the needs of electric vehicle owners. Despite the closure, Shell Recharge facilities for electric vehicles will remain fully operational throughout this period.

