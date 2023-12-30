en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Esso and Shell Petrol Stations in Singapore to Close Temporarily for GST System Update

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:35 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:57 am EST
Esso and Shell Petrol Stations in Singapore to Close Temporarily for GST System Update

In a move to accommodate the upcoming increase in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate from 8% to 9% in 2024, both Esso and Shell petrol stations in Singapore will experience a temporary closure during the New Year’s transition period. The closure, set to last approximately one hour, is to allow the necessary updates to their systems.

Two-Step GST Adjustment

This increase is part of a two-step adjustment that commenced in 2023, when the GST rate was raised from 7% to 8%. The forthcoming transition to a 9% GST rate marks the final stage of this adjustment. This substantial economic change, therefore, necessitates the temporary closure of these petrol stations to ensure compliance.

(Read Also: Kevin Wee: The Blindfolded Advocate for Mental Health)

Esso’s Approach to the Closure

Esso Singapore, via a Facebook announcement, has shared its plan of action during this period. The company’s stations will be shut in two batches, from 11:30 PM on December 31, 2023, to 1:30 AM on January 1, 2024. Esso’s approach has been strategic – 29 stations will remain open for the first hour, with 30 additional stations available for the second hour. These stations span various locations including Bedok South, Jurong West, Woodlands Avenue 1, East Coast, Pioneer, and Yishun. To aid customers, Esso will also place on-site posters directing them to the nearest open stations.

(Read Also: Australia’s Pavilion Geelong Restaurant Faces Backlash Over ‘Peak Season Surcharge’)

Shell’s System Update Strategy

Shell’s approach somewhat mirrors that of Esso. All its stations will be closed from 11:30 PM on December 31, 2023, to 12:20 AM on January 1, 2024. The company, however, has taken into consideration the needs of electric vehicle owners. Despite the closure, Shell Recharge facilities for electric vehicles will remain fully operational throughout this period.

Read More

0
Business Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023: A Year of Activity and Mystery in the NSW Pub Market

By Geeta Pillai

The Sydney Collective Sinks under Weight of $6 Million Debt

By Geeta Pillai

Emma Carlos Advocates for Cultural Shift in Entertainment Industry

By Quadri Adejumo

CES 2024: Unveiling Future Tech Trends and Innovations

By Quadri Adejumo

Asian Stocks Show Mixed Performance: Nikkei Marks Best Annual Performa ...
@Asia · 19 mins
Asian Stocks Show Mixed Performance: Nikkei Marks Best Annual Performa ...
heart comment 0
Pakistan’s Inflation Rate Predicted to Decrease in FY24, says State Bank Report

By Mazhar Abbas

Pakistan's Inflation Rate Predicted to Decrease in FY24, says State Bank Report
Indera Motors Technicians Earn Prestigious Jaguar Land Rover Certification

By BNN Correspondents

Indera Motors Technicians Earn Prestigious Jaguar Land Rover Certification
Wall Street Concludes 2023 with Record Highs Amid Economic Headwinds

By Salman Akhtar

Wall Street Concludes 2023 with Record Highs Amid Economic Headwinds
AirAsia CEO Riad Asmat Announces Resignation, May Continue in Advisory Role

By BNN Correspondents

AirAsia CEO Riad Asmat Announces Resignation, May Continue in Advisory Role
Latest Headlines
World News
Senate Committee Rejects Public Executions for Capital Offenses, Cites Human Rights and International Conventions
3 mins
Senate Committee Rejects Public Executions for Capital Offenses, Cites Human Rights and International Conventions
Brazil Urges Peaceful Resolution Amid International Tensions
5 mins
Brazil Urges Peaceful Resolution Amid International Tensions
Zambia's Socialist Party Raises Alarm Over President's Influence on Judiciary
6 mins
Zambia's Socialist Party Raises Alarm Over President's Influence on Judiciary
Netherlands Triumphs in United Cup Debut Against Norway
7 mins
Netherlands Triumphs in United Cup Debut Against Norway
Zambia's National Assembly Holds Ground: Expelled PF MPs to Retain Seats
10 mins
Zambia's National Assembly Holds Ground: Expelled PF MPs to Retain Seats
Hanoi's Air Pollution Crisis: A Silent, Invisible Enemy
11 mins
Hanoi's Air Pollution Crisis: A Silent, Invisible Enemy
Blade Nzimande Urges ANC Unity, Criticizes Zuma's Decision, and Reveals Future Plans
15 mins
Blade Nzimande Urges ANC Unity, Criticizes Zuma's Decision, and Reveals Future Plans
Winter Wellness: Health-Promoting Warm Beverages for the Cold Season
15 mins
Winter Wellness: Health-Promoting Warm Beverages for the Cold Season
Palestinians Flood Southern Gaza Town Amid Israel's Escalating Offensive in Central Region
16 mins
Palestinians Flood Southern Gaza Town Amid Israel's Escalating Offensive in Central Region
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
31 mins
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
3 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
4 hours
CityLab News Quiz 2023: A Challenge in Global Urbanism
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers
6 hours
Saudi Government Begins Settlement of Overdue Salaries to Filipino Workers

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app