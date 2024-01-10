EQT Unveils New Identity as EQT Private Capital Asia; Ascott, C-WELL Jointly Acquire Singapore Property

EQT’s Asia private equity business has revealed its new identity as EQT Private Capital Asia, a rebranding move aimed at aligning with the firm’s global brand identity and name. The shift occurs a year after the merger with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), but despite this major change, the foundation of its operations remains unaltered.

Continuity Amidst Change

Under the new name, EQT Private Capital Asia will retain its existing organisational structure, governance, and autonomy. Jean Eric Salata, the founder of BPEA and now Chairman of EQT Asia, will continue to lead the business. The investment committee and decision-making processes that were in place before the merger will persist, ensuring stability and continuity amidst the rebranding. Furthermore, the BPEA name will continue to be used for its flagship fund series, further emphasizing the preservation of the firm’s legacy amidst its evolution.

Ascott and C-WELL Joint Acquisition

In separate news, The Ascott Limited, a subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment, in a joint venture with the CapitaLand Wellness Fund, has made a significant acquisition. The partners have secured a 308-unit freehold lodging property located in Singapore’s bustling downtown core district.

lyf Bugis Singapore: A New Chapter

Following an upgrade and rebranding process, the property will be reborn as lyf Bugis Singapore, an extension of the Ascott brand. With a strong focus on health and active wellness, the property is expected to offer an array of amenities, as well as partnerships with healthcare and wellness operators. The acquisition aligns with Ascott’s asset-light growth strategy and C-WELL’s focus on healthcare and wellness-related investments, demonstrating their joint commitment to scale, synergy, and sustainable growth in Southeast Asia. The launch of lyf Bugis Singapore is eagerly anticipated for mid-2024.