en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

EQT Unveils New Identity as EQT Private Capital Asia; Ascott, C-WELL Jointly Acquire Singapore Property

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
EQT Unveils New Identity as EQT Private Capital Asia; Ascott, C-WELL Jointly Acquire Singapore Property

EQT’s Asia private equity business has revealed its new identity as EQT Private Capital Asia, a rebranding move aimed at aligning with the firm’s global brand identity and name. The shift occurs a year after the merger with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), but despite this major change, the foundation of its operations remains unaltered.

Continuity Amidst Change

Under the new name, EQT Private Capital Asia will retain its existing organisational structure, governance, and autonomy. Jean Eric Salata, the founder of BPEA and now Chairman of EQT Asia, will continue to lead the business. The investment committee and decision-making processes that were in place before the merger will persist, ensuring stability and continuity amidst the rebranding. Furthermore, the BPEA name will continue to be used for its flagship fund series, further emphasizing the preservation of the firm’s legacy amidst its evolution.

Ascott and C-WELL Joint Acquisition

In separate news, The Ascott Limited, a subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment, in a joint venture with the CapitaLand Wellness Fund, has made a significant acquisition. The partners have secured a 308-unit freehold lodging property located in Singapore’s bustling downtown core district.

lyf Bugis Singapore: A New Chapter

Following an upgrade and rebranding process, the property will be reborn as lyf Bugis Singapore, an extension of the Ascott brand. With a strong focus on health and active wellness, the property is expected to offer an array of amenities, as well as partnerships with healthcare and wellness operators. The acquisition aligns with Ascott’s asset-light growth strategy and C-WELL’s focus on healthcare and wellness-related investments, demonstrating their joint commitment to scale, synergy, and sustainable growth in Southeast Asia. The launch of lyf Bugis Singapore is eagerly anticipated for mid-2024.

0
Asia Business Singapore
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
6 mins ago
AI and Deepfake Technology: The New Adversaries of e-KYC Verification
The rise of the electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) process, lauded for its convenience in the age of Covid-19, is encountering unforeseen challenges due to the rapid acceleration of AI and deepfake technology. Designed to streamline identity verification and deter impersonation, e-KYC methods involving photo submissions in tandem with ID documents or live video verification
AI and Deepfake Technology: The New Adversaries of e-KYC Verification
Northern Tropics Braces for Potential Cyclone Development: A Meteorological Forecast
2 hours ago
Northern Tropics Braces for Potential Cyclone Development: A Meteorological Forecast
The Bear Bile Conundrum: Tradition vs Ethics
2 hours ago
The Bear Bile Conundrum: Tradition vs Ethics
Mathpresso's MathGPT Surpasses OpenAI and Microsoft Models, Setting New Math Aptitude Record
26 mins ago
Mathpresso's MathGPT Surpasses OpenAI and Microsoft Models, Setting New Math Aptitude Record
Taiwan's Precarious Balance and Russia's Transcontinental Dominance
42 mins ago
Taiwan's Precarious Balance and Russia's Transcontinental Dominance
Global Material Handling Equipment Market to Surge, Reaching $408.13 Billion by 2033
1 hour ago
Global Material Handling Equipment Market to Surge, Reaching $408.13 Billion by 2033
Latest Headlines
World News
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
32 seconds
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
1 min
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
3 mins
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
6 mins
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
8 mins
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
10 mins
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
11 mins
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
12 mins
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
13 mins
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app