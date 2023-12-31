en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

End of a Four-Decade Search: New Zealand Couple Reunite with Late Amah’s Family

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:23 am EST
End of a Four-Decade Search: New Zealand Couple Reunite with Late Amah’s Family

After an exhaustive search spanning more than four decades, Laurie and Frank Rands, a couple from New Zealand, finally found solace in a columbarium in Singapore, paying respects to their beloved amah, Madam Lily Wong. Their journey to this tranquil moment of reunion was marked by the relentless hunt for Madam Wong’s resting place and her surviving family members.

Cherished Bonds Formed in the Heart of Singapore

During their stay in Singapore between 1971 and 1973, the Rands formed an indelible bond with Madam Wong. Mr. Rands, stationed at the Sembawang Naval Base, and his wife, navigating new parenthood, found an ally in Madam Wong. She was more than just a housekeeper; she became an integral part of their lives in this foreign land. The abrupt departure from Singapore in 1973, however, left Mrs. Rands with a lingering guilt of not being able to bid a proper farewell to Madam Wong.

An Enduring Search Comes to a Fulfilling End

Madam Wong passed away in 2007 at the age of 86. The news reached the Rands much later, but that didn’t deter their determination to find her final resting place. Their tenacious efforts included reaching out to Singaporean government agencies, conducting meticulous online searches, and making a heartfelt trip to Singapore in 2015. The puzzle pieces fell into place when an article about the Rands’ search, featuring a photo of Madam Wong, caught the attention of her grandson.

A Reunion Brimming with Nostalgia

On December 22, the Rands found themselves in a poignant reunion with Madam Wong’s daughters, Jessie and Hannah Tan. Together, they delved into shared memories and explored the rich Peranakan culture, which was a significant part of Madam Wong’s heritage. They visited the Peranakan Museum and savored traditional cuisine, fostering a renewed connection with Madam Wong’s lineage.

Today, the Rands are looking forward to hosting the Tan sisters in New Zealand, a testament to the enduring bond they shared with their amah, Madam Wong. Their story is a reminder that relationships formed in the heart have no boundaries, thriving beyond time, distance, and even the finality of death.

0
New Zealand Singapore
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lulu Sun Considers Switching Sports Nationality to New Zealand: A Potential Game-Changer

By Salman Khan

Fighting for Survival: The Plight of Gibson’s Wandering Albatross

By Mazhar Abbas

Auckland Gears Up for New Year's Eve Celebrations Amid Weather Challenges

By Mazhar Abbas

Wellington City Ushers in a New Era of Parking Payments

By Mazhar Abbas

New Zealand Police Urge Responsible New Year Celebrations Amid Safety ...
@New Zealand · 4 mins
New Zealand Police Urge Responsible New Year Celebrations Amid Safety ...
heart comment 0
Triumph and Transformation: New Zealanders Reflect on 2023

By Mazhar Abbas

Triumph and Transformation: New Zealanders Reflect on 2023
Police Identify Body of Young Man Found at Lake Wanaka

By Mazhar Abbas

Police Identify Body of Young Man Found at Lake Wanaka
Elderly Loneliness: A Silent Crisis Spotlighted by New Zealand’s Aged Care Commissioner

By BNN Correspondents

Elderly Loneliness: A Silent Crisis Spotlighted by New Zealand's Aged Care Commissioner
New Zealand’s Political Reshuffle: From Ardern’s Exit to Hipkins’ Ascension

By Mazhar Abbas

New Zealand's Political Reshuffle: From Ardern's Exit to Hipkins' Ascension
Latest Headlines
World News
Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being
51 seconds
Empathy in Healthcare: The Bond that Bolsters Patient Well-being
Lifestyle, Not Genetics, Key Factor in Majority of Cancer Cases
1 min
Lifestyle, Not Genetics, Key Factor in Majority of Cancer Cases
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
2 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
A Week of Hockey: Victories, Announcements, and Strategy
2 mins
A Week of Hockey: Victories, Announcements, and Strategy
2024 European Parliament Elections: A Potential Shift Towards the Right
2 mins
2024 European Parliament Elections: A Potential Shift Towards the Right
Lulu Sun Considers Switching Sports Nationality to New Zealand: A Potential Game-Changer
3 mins
Lulu Sun Considers Switching Sports Nationality to New Zealand: A Potential Game-Changer
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
3 mins
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Daniel Quizon Takes the Lead in the Philippine National Chess Championships.
4 mins
Daniel Quizon Takes the Lead in the Philippine National Chess Championships.
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
8 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
10 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
18 mins
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
6 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
7 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
7 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
9 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
13 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app