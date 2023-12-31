End of a Four-Decade Search: New Zealand Couple Reunite with Late Amah’s Family

After an exhaustive search spanning more than four decades, Laurie and Frank Rands, a couple from New Zealand, finally found solace in a columbarium in Singapore, paying respects to their beloved amah, Madam Lily Wong. Their journey to this tranquil moment of reunion was marked by the relentless hunt for Madam Wong’s resting place and her surviving family members.

Cherished Bonds Formed in the Heart of Singapore

During their stay in Singapore between 1971 and 1973, the Rands formed an indelible bond with Madam Wong. Mr. Rands, stationed at the Sembawang Naval Base, and his wife, navigating new parenthood, found an ally in Madam Wong. She was more than just a housekeeper; she became an integral part of their lives in this foreign land. The abrupt departure from Singapore in 1973, however, left Mrs. Rands with a lingering guilt of not being able to bid a proper farewell to Madam Wong.

An Enduring Search Comes to a Fulfilling End

Madam Wong passed away in 2007 at the age of 86. The news reached the Rands much later, but that didn’t deter their determination to find her final resting place. Their tenacious efforts included reaching out to Singaporean government agencies, conducting meticulous online searches, and making a heartfelt trip to Singapore in 2015. The puzzle pieces fell into place when an article about the Rands’ search, featuring a photo of Madam Wong, caught the attention of her grandson.

A Reunion Brimming with Nostalgia

On December 22, the Rands found themselves in a poignant reunion with Madam Wong’s daughters, Jessie and Hannah Tan. Together, they delved into shared memories and explored the rich Peranakan culture, which was a significant part of Madam Wong’s heritage. They visited the Peranakan Museum and savored traditional cuisine, fostering a renewed connection with Madam Wong’s lineage.

Today, the Rands are looking forward to hosting the Tan sisters in New Zealand, a testament to the enduring bond they shared with their amah, Madam Wong. Their story is a reminder that relationships formed in the heart have no boundaries, thriving beyond time, distance, and even the finality of death.