Embracing Sustainable Aviation Fuel: A Leap Towards Greener Skies

In a monumental leap towards environmentally sustainable air travel, the aviation industry has embraced the concept of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This cleaner, greener alternative to conventional jet fuel is derived from unconventional sources such as used cooking oil and waste animal fats. Recently, Virgin Atlantic's Flight100 made headlines as the pioneer in this arena, becoming the first plane to fly solely on SAF from London to New York City. Close on its trail was an Emirates A380 demonstration flight that employed SAF in one of its four engines.

A Look into the Heart of SAF Production

At the helm of SAF production is the Finnish company, Neste, housing the world's largest SAF refinery in Tuas, Singapore. Sami Jauhiainen, Neste's Vice President of Renewable Aviation, clarified the process of SAF production and outlined its environmental advantages. The most striking benefit is the potential reduction in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% when compared to traditional jet fuel.

Current Utilization and Future Prospects of SAF

Despite its numerous benefits, SAF currently accounts for a meagre 0.2% of total jet fuel consumption. However, the tide is expected to turn, with demand projected to surge to 15 million tons by 2030. To cater to this anticipated demand, Neste has embarked on a journey to expand its production capacity. The company has inaugurated an APAC Innovation Center in Singapore to fortify its innovation and development endeavors. Moreover, Neste is set to augment its production capability to an impressive 2.2 million tons by 2026, with expansion plans in The Netherlands.

Singapore: An Ideal Location for SAF Production

Singapore's strategic position as a major aviation hub coupled with its lack of natural resources makes it an ideal location for Neste's operations. The transition to SAF is perceived as a pivotal move in combating climate change and endorsing sustainable air travel. Personal motivations such as Jauhiainen's aspiration to foster a healthier planet for future generations are propelling the industry forward.