Commodities Traders Migrate from Banks to Trading Houses for Better Opportunities

In a significant shift within the commodities trading landscape, traders in Singapore are gravitating towards commodities trading houses over banks, lured by the promise of superior opportunities and potentially higher remuneration. A prime example of this trend is Freepoint Commodities. The Connecticut-based trading house, which has a Singapore office, has been on a hiring spree, roping in top trading talent from banking giants.

Advertisment

Bankers Transition to Trading Houses

Among the notable new recruits at Freepoint Commodities is Qiaoning Li, an executive director at Goldman Sachs with eight years of experience under her belt. Li, who will now trade undefined commodities at her new workplace, represents the growing trend of traders seeking greener pastures in trading houses. The Asian division of Freepoint is managed by Jeffrey Wang, another Goldman alum with a decade's experience at the bank. Wang had joined Freepoint six months ago, further underscoring the shift in industry preference.

New Hires at Freepoint

Advertisment

Li and Wang are not the only ones making this transition. Freepoint's new hires also include Grace Chew, a seasoned crude oil trader with stints at Shell and UBS, and Arjun Mishra. Formerly with Trafigura as the head of Asian oil analysis, Mishra now serves as Freepoint's head of analytics. These strategic hires demonstrate Freepoint's commitment to attracting seasoned industry professionals and enhancing its trading operations.

The Lucrative Nature of Trading Houses

The shift from banks to trading houses is not without reason. The lucrative nature of trading houses is epitomized by Trafigura's payout to its 1200 employee-owners. After 2022, each employee-owner received an average of $2.5 million, a figure that highlights the potential financial benefits of working in a trading house compared to a bank. This trend is expected to continue as more traders become aware of the comparative benefits of trading houses.