Citibank Singapore's Shally Koh Champions Gender Equality, Diversity in Banking Sector

At the forefront of Citibank Singapore's commercial banking operations since its inception in 2000, Shally Koh, now Head of Mid-Corporates and Technology and Digital client segment, is not only driving the bank's market dominance but also spearheading initiatives for gender equality and diversity. With a profound belief in the financial and innovative benefits of diverse leadership, Koh, leveraging her dual role as a veteran banker and co-chair of the Citi Women Singapore Network (CWS), is committed to enhancing female representation in banking and fostering an inclusive workplace.

Driving Gender Equality Through Action

Recognizing the disparities in gender representation within the banking sector, especially at senior levels, Citi has been active in promoting diversity and gender equality. Under Koh's leadership, the bank has introduced several initiatives aimed at bridging this gap, including the IAmMaleAlly program which encourages male employees to support their female colleagues. This program has conducted 30 workshops, gaining pledges from around 500 men across China, India, Singapore, and Hong Kong to become Male Allies, reflecting Citi's commitment to gender equity in the workplace.

Empowering Women in Finance

Shally Koh's efforts extend beyond just advocacy, focusing on tangible support mechanisms for women in banking. Citi's disclosure of pay equity reviews and setting diversity representation goals highlight the bank's strides towards equal pay and opportunity for progression. Furthermore, programs like Maternity Flex Policy in India and Maternity Matters across Asia demonstrate Citi's dedication to supporting women through critical life stages, ensuring they remain integral to the workforce.

Looking Ahead: Technology and Collaboration

Amidst these initiatives, Koh is also excited about the technological advancements and the potential for collaboration with FinTechs. By establishing a team dedicated to tech-enabled corporates, Citi is poised to not only adapt to the evolving financial landscape but also to provide targeted support to its clients. This dual focus on diversity and innovation underscores Citi's broader strategy to not only excel in banking but to lead by example in corporate responsibility and social change.

As the banking industry continues to evolve, leaders like Shally Koh are ensuring that progress includes not just financial growth, but also a more inclusive and equitable workplace. Through persistent advocacy, innovative programs, and a commitment to diversity, Citibank Singapore is setting a precedent for the global banking sector, highlighting the undeniable benefits of a diverse and supportive work environment.