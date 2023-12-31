en English
Business

Cineleisure: A Phoenix Rising with New Tenants and Offerings Amid Retail Apocalypse

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:01 pm EST
8 Grange Road’s once bustling Cineleisure is striving to regain its popularity with a fresh mix of tenants and attractions. Emily Wu, a 38-year-old banker, recently brought her eight-year-old son for a playdate at Skypark by Kiztopia, one of the mall’s newest features. Over the past few years, Cineleisure has seen a retail apocalypse, with footfall and tenants dwindling due to Covid-19’s impact and the closure of Scape, a youth hangout spot adjacent to the mall. Now, the mall is strategically shifting its tenant mix, aiming to become a ‘gourmetainment hub’ offering a blend of entertainment and dining experiences.

New Tenants and Offerings

New tenants include Skypark by Kiztopia, Karpenko Gymnastics Academy (KGA), a martial arts gym, and cinemas run by Golden Village and The Projector. Additionally, to attract more customers, pop-up stores like the ‘Space of BTS’ have been introduced. Despite these initiatives, some areas of the mall remain quieter than the more bustling parts of the Orchard shopping belt.

Impact on Existing Businesses

Businesses like Active Fitness and Sugar Boxing have noticed an uptick in visitors with the new tenant strategy. However, for the mall to truly thrive, patrons like Ms. Wu and Mr. Lee, a 55-year-old who visited the mall for a movie outing with his family, believe there is a need for more food and beverage options and more amenities for youths to hang out.

VivoCity’s Family-Friendly Model

In contrast, VivoCity mall in Singapore has introduced new attractions for kids, including four large-scale inflatables with a water play zone, and hosts roadshows and events for kids and families. Visitors can also access free WiFi and earn rewards through the VivoCity SG app, making it a modern, family-friendly model that Cineleisure could potentially learn from.

Business Singapore
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

