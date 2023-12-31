Cineleisure: A Phoenix Rising with New Tenants and Offerings Amid Retail Apocalypse

8 Grange Road’s once bustling Cineleisure is striving to regain its popularity with a fresh mix of tenants and attractions. Emily Wu, a 38-year-old banker, recently brought her eight-year-old son for a playdate at Skypark by Kiztopia, one of the mall’s newest features. Over the past few years, Cineleisure has seen a retail apocalypse, with footfall and tenants dwindling due to Covid-19’s impact and the closure of Scape, a youth hangout spot adjacent to the mall. Now, the mall is strategically shifting its tenant mix, aiming to become a ‘gourmetainment hub’ offering a blend of entertainment and dining experiences.

New Tenants and Offerings

New tenants include Skypark by Kiztopia, Karpenko Gymnastics Academy (KGA), a martial arts gym, and cinemas run by Golden Village and The Projector. Additionally, to attract more customers, pop-up stores like the ‘Space of BTS’ have been introduced. Despite these initiatives, some areas of the mall remain quieter than the more bustling parts of the Orchard shopping belt.

Impact on Existing Businesses

Businesses like Active Fitness and Sugar Boxing have noticed an uptick in visitors with the new tenant strategy. However, for the mall to truly thrive, patrons like Ms. Wu and Mr. Lee, a 55-year-old who visited the mall for a movie outing with his family, believe there is a need for more food and beverage options and more amenities for youths to hang out.

VivoCity’s Family-Friendly Model

In contrast, VivoCity mall in Singapore has introduced new attractions for kids, including four large-scale inflatables with a water play zone, and hosts roadshows and events for kids and families. Visitors can also access free WiFi and earn rewards through the VivoCity SG app, making it a modern, family-friendly model that Cineleisure could potentially learn from.