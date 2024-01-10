en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Children Trust Information Accuracy Over Source, Finds New Study

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
Children Trust Information Accuracy Over Source, Finds New Study

When it comes to trusting sources of information, do children perceive robots and humans differently? This intriguing question was the driving force behind a new study conducted by researchers Li Xiaquian and Yow Wei Quin from the Singapore University of Technology and Design. The study, recently published in Child Development, found that the accuracy of the information provided played a more significant role in establishing trust than whether the source was human or robotic.

Children’s Perception of Information Sources

The experiment involved children aged 3 to 5 years old. The young participants were exposed to video clips of an accurate human, an inaccurate human, an accurate robot, and an inaccurate robot naming familiar and new objects. Subsequently, they were asked to identify the objects and assess the trustworthiness of their informants.

The findings were fascinating. Younger children, those under the age of four, were more likely to trust inaccurate information if it came from a human rather than a robot. However, as children grew older, around the age of four, the focus shifted towards the accuracy of the information rather than the identity of the informant.

Trust in Accuracy Over Identity

Older children demonstrated equal distrust for inaccurate information, regardless of whether it came from humans or robots. This shift indicates that as children become more familiar with interacting with AI, particularly in educational settings, their trust hinges more on the accuracy of information rather than on whether the source is human or robotic.

Implications for the Integration of AI in Education

This research provides crucial insights into how children perceive and trust robots as informational agents. As AI continues to find its way into educational environments, understanding these perceptions will be key to successful integration. The researchers plan to further investigate children’s preconceived opinions about robots in their future studies, offering valuable contributions to our understanding of the complex relationship between humans and AI.

0
Science & Technology Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
22 seconds ago
Human Activities Drive Unprecedented Bird Extinctions, Study Reveals
In a seminal study published in Nature Communications, scientists have unveiled that human activities are responsible for the extinction of between 1,300 and 1,500 bird species since the Late Pleistocene. This staggering figure represents approximately one in nine of all bird species and reflects an extinction rate 60 to 95 times higher than the natural
Human Activities Drive Unprecedented Bird Extinctions, Study Reveals
Climate Tipping Point Nears as Winter Snowpack Declines Globally
19 mins ago
Climate Tipping Point Nears as Winter Snowpack Declines Globally
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
27 mins ago
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
5 mins ago
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
UCLA Launches Music Industry Bachelor of Arts Degree
6 mins ago
UCLA Launches Music Industry Bachelor of Arts Degree
NASA's Artemis Program: A Delay in the Lunar Odyssey
14 mins ago
NASA's Artemis Program: A Delay in the Lunar Odyssey
Latest Headlines
World News
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
1 min
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
1 min
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
2 mins
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
3 mins
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson Charts the Company's Course in Immunology
3 mins
Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson Charts the Company's Course in Immunology
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
5 mins
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
5 mins
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
6 mins
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
Green Bay Packers Rally Fans Ahead of Playoff Clash With Cowboys
6 mins
Green Bay Packers Rally Fans Ahead of Playoff Clash With Cowboys
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
6 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app