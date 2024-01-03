en English
Asia

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Changi Airport’s ‘Shall We Just Go?’ Campaign Promotes Spontaneous Travel

The Changi Airport Group (CAG) in Singapore has stirred the travel bug among wanderlust enthusiasts with its innovative campaign, ‘Shall We Just Go?’ Aimed at promoting the thrill of spontaneous travel, the campaign initially ran for a 12-week period, during which participants had the chance to win a surprise vacation to one of six undisclosed locations for a mere S$1. The campaign attracted over 40,000 entries, with 12 lucky travelers winning return air tickets, S$500 Trip.com accommodation vouchers, and a unique challenge – to travel within the next 30 days.

A Grand Draw for Grand Adventures

Following the overwhelming success of the initial phase, CAG has added a new layer of anticipation by introducing a Grand Draw. This additional phase gives travel enthusiasts another opportunity to win a spontaneous trip to the same destinations. The Grand Draw is set to select two winners, one of whom will be a customer of Trust Bank Singapore. The winners will receive similar prizes as the previous ones, further fueling the culture of impromptu travel.

Automatic Entry and New Registrations

Entrants from the previous campaign are automatically included in the Grand Draw, ensuring that their hopes of a surprise vacation are still very much alive. For those who missed out on the initial phase, new entries are welcome via the campaign website until January 16, 2024. The announcement of the winners will follow the next day, where they will have the liberty to choose their surprise destination from the six available options.

Supporting Thrill of Impromptu Journeys

Backed by Trip.com, Trust Bank, and several airlines, the ‘Shall We Just Go?’ campaign aims to encourage travelers to embrace the unexpected and enjoy impromptu journeys. The campaign website provides additional information and travel inspiration for the six undisclosed destinations, making it a one-stop-shop for all things travel.

