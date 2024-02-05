Certis Aviation Executive Haresh Chandran Bags Changi Airport's Service Personality of the Year Award

On December 22, 2022, an ordinary day at Changi Airport Terminal 1 took an extraordinary turn when an 87-year-old German passenger fell and dislocated her hip. The passenger and her husband, due to leave for Germany, missed their flight amidst the chaos. In the midst of the crisis, one man stepped forward to navigate the ordeal - Haresh Chandran, a 36-year-old Service Operations Executive at Certis Aviation Security.

Demonstrating Exceptional Service

Unfazed by the situation, Haresh orchestrated immediate medical assistance, arranging for an ambulance to transport the injured passenger to Changi General Hospital. But his assistance didn't stop at the hospital doors. Understanding the couple's predicament of being stranded in a foreign land, he secured accommodation for the passenger's husband. Not only this, he took it upon himself to negotiate with the airline, successfully waiving the fees for rebooking their return flight.

Awarded for Empathy and Dedication

For his dedication and empathy, Haresh was honored with the Service Personality of the Year award at Changi Airport's 29th Annual Airport Celebration on February 5, 2023. This event was particularly significant as the first full-scale ceremony since the Covid-19 pandemic. However, beyond the grandeur of the celebration, it was Haresh's story that captivated everyone present.

Personal Struggles Fuelling Compassion

Haresh's service went beyond his professional obligations, rooted deeply in his personal journey. Struggling with dyslexia from a young age, he developed a powerful sense of empathy. This compassion led him to visit the couple daily, providing emotional support and companionship. He even celebrated Christmas with them before his work shift. But his kind deeds did not go unnoticed. The awards event also recognized Sky Tan, a 31-year-old project executive from P-Serv, who received the Outstanding Service Staff (Gold) award for 2023, but it was Haresh's story that left an indelible mark.