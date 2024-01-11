en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Singapore

Carpetworkz Launches Reuse Carpet Service to Promote Sustainability

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:27 am EST
Carpetworkz Launches Reuse Carpet Service to Promote Sustainability

In a groundbreaking initiative, Carpetworkz, a prominent carpet supplier in Singapore, has launched a reuse carpet service. This service, a key component of their environmental responsibility commitment, aims to provide high-quality reused carpets at lower prices, promoting sustainability by reducing waste and fostering a circular economy.

The Environmental Challenge of Carpets

Carpet production is an environmentally challenging process. It consumes a significant amount of energy, involves non-renewable materials, and contributes to methane emissions upon disposal. By extending the lifecycle of carpets, Carpetworkz’s service reduces the need for new production, substantially lessening the carbon footprint associated with carpeting.

Adopting Sustainable Practices

The company’s focus is on retrieving, refurbishing, and repurposing carpets from events, employing advanced cleaning and rejuvenation techniques to maintain high standards. This practice provides cost-effective solutions and endorses sustainability. Carpetworkz’s vision of offering eco-friendly flooring options while minimizing environmental impact is well-reflected in this strategy.

Collaboration for Environmental Influence

The collaboration between Carpetworkz and Tarkus Interiors during Singapore Design Week is a perfect example of the positive environmental influence of collective efforts. It emphasizes the importance of reusing materials in design, further strengthening the company’s commitment to sustainability.

From Exhibition Carpets to Interior Projects

Having specialized in exhibition carpets, Carpetworkz has expanded into interior projects, combining operations with global sourcing to offer tailored carpet solutions to its clients. Backed by an experienced team, the company ensures precise installations and offers elegant and comfortable transformations for various spaces.

0
Singapore Sustainability
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Singapore

See more
50 mins ago
Singapore's Middle Distillates Stockpiles Shrink to Five-Month Low Amid Surge in Jet Fuel Exports
In a significant development, Singapore’s middle distillates reserves have diminished to a five-month low, driven primarily by a surge in jet fuel/kerosene exports. The latest statistics from Enterprise Singapore show a decline in inventory levels to 7.115 million barrels in the week of January 10, falling from 7.363 million barrels the week prior. Jet Fuel/Kerosene
Singapore's Middle Distillates Stockpiles Shrink to Five-Month Low Amid Surge in Jet Fuel Exports
Singapore's MPA Reforms Security Deposit Policy: A Boon for Shipping Companies
8 hours ago
Singapore's MPA Reforms Security Deposit Policy: A Boon for Shipping Companies
Enthusiastic Traffic Controller Impresses Onlooker with Passionate Performance
16 hours ago
Enthusiastic Traffic Controller Impresses Onlooker with Passionate Performance
Record-Breaking Sale of HDB Flat in Bukit Timah Underlines Rising Property Prices
2 hours ago
Record-Breaking Sale of HDB Flat in Bukit Timah Underlines Rising Property Prices
Rebecca Lim and Matthew Webster: Crafting a Family Home from a 90-Year-Old House
7 hours ago
Rebecca Lim and Matthew Webster: Crafting a Family Home from a 90-Year-Old House
CCI Approves GIC's Stake Increase in India's Data Infrastructure Trust
8 hours ago
CCI Approves GIC's Stake Increase in India's Data Infrastructure Trust
Latest Headlines
World News
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
19 seconds
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
45 seconds
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
2 mins
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
3 mins
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
3 mins
Global Events Spotlight: Taiwan Elections, Financial Regulations, and Political Shifts
Roosters Sign Tyson Walker, Brother of Star Halfback Sam Walker, to Two-Year Contract
4 mins
Roosters Sign Tyson Walker, Brother of Star Halfback Sam Walker, to Two-Year Contract
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot
4 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot
Pharmanova Zambia Limited Steps Up in Fight Against Cholera with Significant Donation
8 mins
Pharmanova Zambia Limited Steps Up in Fight Against Cholera with Significant Donation
Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist's Insight
10 mins
Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist's Insight
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
15 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
23 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app