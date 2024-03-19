Cambodia's Labour Ministry Aids Y&W Garment Workers with Wages, Reemployment after Bankruptcy

The Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training is stepping in to assist workers left unpaid and unemployed by the bankruptcy of Y&W Garment Co Ltd, offering a glimmer of hope amidst a challenging situation. The factory, once located on St 217 in Phnom Penh's Dangkor district, has left its workers stranded after its owner, Yuen Po Faito, fled, leading to the company's insolvency and a desperate need for intervention to secure the workers' unpaid wages and future employment opportunities.

Assistance in the Wake of Bankruptcy

Following the bankruptcy, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court has taken decisive action by provisionally seizing the company's assets and ordering the payment of over $3.295 million in fines to cover salaries and compensation. In a concerted effort to mitigate the fallout, the Ministry of Labour, through its National Employment Agency (NEA), has initiated measures to assist the displaced workers. This includes facilitating their application for over 2,500 job vacancies, primarily from companies based in Singapore, China, and Hong Kong, located in proximity to the now-defunct garment factory.

Support and Solidarity

The plight of the workers has not gone unnoticed, with various stakeholders, including the Cambodian Labour Confederation (CLC), voicing their support. CLC President Ath Thorn highlighted the importance of securing new employment opportunities near the workers' former workplace, acknowledging the challenges of relocating for work. Additionally, the Ministry's initiative has been complemented by landlords deferring rent for the affected workers, providing much-needed financial relief during this tumultuous period.

Future Prospects and Worker Welfare

As the Ministry of Labour and the NEA continue their efforts to secure new employment for the Y&W Garment workers, the focus remains on ensuring that their rights and welfare are prioritized. Meetings between NEA officials, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), and the workers have been held to discuss entitlements and future job placements, signaling a comprehensive approach to addressing the immediate and long-term needs of those affected by the bankruptcy. This case serves as a poignant reminder of the vital role of governmental intervention in safeguarding workers' rights and livelihoods in times of crisis.