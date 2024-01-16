Bridge Specialty International to Expand Asian Presence with Singapore Acquisition

In an ambitious move to broaden its footprint in Asia, Bridge Specialty International, a unit of Brown & Brown Europe, is set to acquire Singapore-based insurance broker, Acorn International Network Pte Ltd. The acquisition, which is subject to approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and other closing conditions, is expected to be sealed in the first quarter of 2024.

Strategic Expansion in Singapore's Insurance Market

This strategic acquisition will enable Bridge Specialty International, already operational in Asia via Capstone Insurance Brokers Limited based in Hong Kong, to establish a significant presence in Singapore. Recognized as a vibrant insurance hub, Singapore's market presents an opportunity for Bridge Specialty International to expand its Asia platform, thereby boosting its position in the industry.

Leadership Continuity and Expertise

Acorn's founder and CEO, David Ong, a veteran with over 45 years of experience in the industry, will maintain his role post-acquisition. By ensuring leadership continuity, Bridge Specialty International will capitalize on Acorn's industry expertise and established reputation, making for a seamless transition.

Enhancing Specialization and Capabilities

The collaboration between the newly acquired entity, Acorn, and existing partner, Capstone Insurance Brokers, aims to enhance the specialization areas of both firms in Singapore and Hong Kong, respectively. This synergy is anticipated to bolster their capabilities in financial lines and digital asset insurance within Asia, thereby reinforcing their commitment to deliver unmatched value to clients.

With this latest acquisition, Bridge Specialty International marks a significant milestone in its growth strategy, reflecting its intentions to thrive in the bustling Asian market.