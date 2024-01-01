Boucheron’s Journey: From Place Vendome to Southeast Asia

Established in 1893, Boucheron is a name synonymous with creativity, innovation, and unparalleled craftsmanship. From its flagship store at the prestigious Place Vendome, Paris, the brand has emerged as a beacon of high jewelry. In a recent interview, CEO Helene Poulit-Duquesne unveiled a glimpse into the brand’s future, revealing plans to expand their footprint in Southeast Asia, starting from their only boutique in the region, located in Singapore.

Unraveling Boucheron’s Legacy

Renowned as the oldest jewelry house at Place Vendome, Boucheron’s 165-year history is a testament to its enduring appeal. In 2017, during a renovation of the flagship store, an empty safe was discovered, offering Poulit-Duquesne a chance to leave a secret memento for future generations. The memento, a gold book filled with letters from current employees, reflects the brand’s deep commitment to its heritage and the people who contribute to its legacy.

A Vision for Expansion

Since Poulit-Duquesne’s appointment in October 2015, Boucheron has been on a mission to broaden its reach in Asia. The brand has successfully opened boutiques in China, posting strong performance in Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Today, its boutique in Singapore stands as a gateway for exploring the entire Southeast Asian region. This strategic move underscores Boucheron’s understanding of the growing demand for high jewelry in Asia and their intention to cater to this market.

Innovation and Creativity at the Core

Boucheron releases two annual collections that reflect the brand’s dual nature. The ‘Histoire de Style’ collection leans towards classical designs, while the ‘Carte Blanche’ collection pushes creative boundaries. Both collections have garnered widespread acclaim, securing robust sales and substantial press coverage. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the iconic Quatre collection. The celebration is accompanied by a global campaign and the introduction of a new Chinese brand ambassador.

In Poulit-Duquesne’s words, Boucheron is a creative, cutting-edge, and energetic brand that remains vibrant despite its long history. Its somewhat genderless appeal resonates with a generation that values individuality and self-expression. As it charts a course for the future, Boucheron continues to uphold its commitment to innovation, creativity, and craftsmanship, attributes that have defined its legacy for over a century.