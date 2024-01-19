Aging Population Spurs Concerns Over Burial Spaces: Government Urged to Develop Long-term Strategy

As the sands in the hourglass of our lives continue to slip away, a pressing issue has emerged on the horizon: the impending rise in deaths due to an aging population. With projections suggesting a surge of over 220,000 deaths in the coming decade, and potentially more than 450,000 in the ensuing 20 years, the limited land available for burial and storage of ashes on the main island raises significant concerns.

A Call for Government Intervention

The escalating demographic shift necessitates the government's intervention in developing a long-term strategy for managing burial space. The limited land on the main island could prompt the establishment of limits on burial spaces, a bold move that underscores the gravity of the situation.

Proposed Solutions

Among the proposed solutions is an ambitious plan to employ land reclamation. Expanding one or two offshore islands to accommodate additional burial niches could be a potential game-changer. Another forward-thinking approach is to promote alternative burial methods such as sea burials or the relocation of ashes to offshore islands.

Adaptation and Compromise

As we grapple with the challenges of living in a densely populated island, the need for compromise and adaptation of traditional practices is coming to the fore. The situation calls for a national dialogue involving people's representatives, religious groups, and community organizations. This collaborative effort with the government aims to craft a sustainable plan for managing the future demands for burial spaces.

In a related development, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi has launched the Sanadkom initiative. This initiative aims to streamline procedures for bereaved families, including the acquisition of death certificates and arrangement of burials. The program unifies the services of seven governmental entities, facilitating the customer experience and providing support to families grappling with the loss of a loved one. The digital unification of necessary government procedures for burial is a step towards providing compassionate assistance to bereaved families.