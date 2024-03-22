Young Building Contractor Sentenced for Charcoal Theft in Freetown

In a recent court case at Pademba Road Court No.6 in Freetown, Ibrahim Koroma, a twenty-six-year-old building contractor, faced charges of larceny, stemming from an incident on February 27, 2024, at Smith Drive, Leicester Village, in the Mountain Rural District of the Western Area. The allegations stated that Koroma stole one hundred and thirty-five bags of charcoal, valued at one hundred and twenty Leones each, totaling sixteen thousand two hundred Leones, belonging to Mariama Kargbo.

The Alleged Theft

The specifics of the offense detailed that Koroma, on the aforementioned date, pilfered the bags of charcoal from the mentioned location, leading to the legal proceedings against him. Upon the charge being presented and explained to Koroma, he pleaded guilty to the accusation.

Witness Testimonies

During the trial, Dpc 14125 Abdul M. Kassim, attached to the mountain division, testified as the prosecution's first witness. He identified Koroma and recounted how on March 6, 2024, Dpc 19546 Kamara handed over a motorbike with registration number ANI 152, along with its key, for registration and safekeeping. Kassim affirmed that since then, the motorbike remained in police custody, registered under serial number 25/2024. The motorbike was produced and tendered in court as evidence.

Sentencing and Mitigation

Despite the lack of prior records against Koroma, the prosecutor sought appropriate legal action. However, Koroma's plea for leniency due to being a single father with a child attending school resonated with Magistrate Peter Brima Gogra. Considering the mitigating factors, Magistrate Gogra sentenced Koroma to three months' imprisonment at the Male Correctional Center in Freetown.

In conclusion, the case highlights the legal repercussions of theft in Sierra Leone, emphasizing the importance of respecting property rights and upholding justice within the community.