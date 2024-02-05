Victor Ako Mengot: The Man Behind Sierra Leone's Public Transport Transformation

In an era where public transportation has become a critical asset for burgeoning economies, Sierra Leone has made significant strides in this sector, largely credited to urban planner and chartered transportation and highway engineer, Victor Ako Mengot. His instrumental role in the transformation of the country's public transport system has set the stage for an intriguing narrative of change and development.

The Genesis of Change

The journey began in September 2020 when a UK-based consultancy, selected through a competitive tender by the World Bank and the Sierra Leone Government, enlisted Mengot's expertise. His mandate was to provide technical support and capacity building in the public transport sector, a role he performed with distinction for two years as the Institutional Development Adviser.

A Leap Towards Development

Upon completion of his tenure, Mengot decided to extend his service to his country. His vision led to the inception of the Metro Transport Company SL Ltd, a firm established to manage and operate the new Waka Fine buses in Freetown. His dedication was further showcased by his choice to work without any financial compensation, an uncommon gesture in today's profit-driven world.

Global Support and Local Recognition

The World Bank expressed its support for this transformative project with a $50 million grant. These funds were allocated for infrastructure development, procurement of buses, and additional technical support, providing a robust foundation for the initiative. Mengot's relentless efforts were recognized by his peers, leading to his unanimous appointment as the Board Chairman of the Metro Transport Company SL Ltd.

Stewardship and Transparency

Mengot's stewardship, however, came with a clear line of demarcation. He clarified that his role was strictly advisory and managerial, and he neither operates any transport in Sierra Leone nor receives any remuneration from the Metro Transport Company Ltd. His commitment to transparency is a testament to his integrity, fortifying his position in the narrative of Sierra Leone's public transport evolution.

In light of recent events, Mengot has expressed his willingness to step aside and make room for others who can further enhance the project. His gracious gesture underlines his commitment to the nation and the cause, reinforcing the notion that true leadership often lies in knowing when to pass the baton.