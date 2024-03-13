Unemployment Crisis: Sierra Leone's Graduates Struggle Amidst Education-Employment Disparity

The recent graduation ceremony at the University of Management and Technology (Unimtech) in Sierra Leone celebrated the achievements of over a thousand students. However, behind the facade of academic success lies a bitter truth - a country burdened with over ten thousand graduates grappling with unemployment.

The Grim Truth of Unemployment

Year after year, academic institutions churn out hopeful graduates armed with knowledge and degrees, only to find themselves stranded in a job market offering little opportunity. In Sierra Leone, securing employment has become more about connections than competence, leaving many skilled individuals overlooked in favor of personal networks.

Discrepancy Between Education and Opportunity

Professions once regarded as beacons of opportunity, such as banking and finance, now face an oversupply of unemployed talent. This mismatch between the number of graduates and available jobs has led to a landscape where hardship, corruption, and limited opportunities dictate one's fate, regardless of academic achievements.

Professionals Forced into Unrelated Occupations

The situation worsens as professionals find themselves in jobs unrelated to their fields of study. Engineers become street vendors, Mass Communication graduates drive kekehs, and medical degree holders resort to driving poda podas or taxis. This stark reality reflects a systemic failure where dreams are traded for survival in unrelated occupations.

Addressing the Crisis

Sierra Leone's legacy of commitment to education is overshadowed by a cloud of corruption hindering youth progress. The disconnect between the Youth Ministry's claims and the reality faced by graduates underscores the urgent need for action.

A Call for Change

It falls on the President, government, and Youth Minister to address this crisis head-on. Urgent action is needed to create meaningful job opportunities, dismantle corrupt practices, and establish a merit-based environment where qualifications prevail over connections.

Redefining Sierra Leone's Narrative

Sierra Leone's narrative must evolve from the disparity between education and opportunity to one of empowerment and progress. It's time for leadership to rewrite the story, ensuring that diplomas and degrees become more than just pieces of paper but tickets to a brighter future for all citizens.