Students Remanded for Allegedly Assaulting Colleague

In a recent development at the Pademba Road Magistrate Court No. 1 in Freetown, two students identified as Ahmed Daramy and Alhaji Sorie Jalloh have been remanded by Magistrate Sahr Kekura at the Male Correctional Centre for allegedly assaulting and wounding their colleague, Henry Dumbuya.

Charges and Incident Details

The accused students are facing charges ranging from wounding, wounding with intent, and assault in connection to an incident that occurred on Monday, February 19th, 2024, along Kissy Road in Freetown. According to the Charge sheet, Henry Dumbuya was reportedly assaulted and wounded by accused number one and two, resulting in severe bodily harm.

The Charge sheet further alleges that the accused persons intentionally inflicted malicious wounds upon Henry Dumbuya, leading to grievous bodily harm.

Court Proceedings

During their first appearance in court, the charges were read and explained to the accused students. However, the prosecution requested an adjournment to present witnesses in court. Meanwhile, the defence counsel applied for bail on behalf of his clients.

In response to the bail application, Magistrate Kekura dismissed the request and remanded both accused students in custody. The matter has been adjourned to the 19th of March for further hearing.

Implications and Legal Process

The remand of Ahmed Daramy and Alhaji Sorie Jalloh underscores the seriousness of the charges brought against them and highlights the legal process they will undergo as the case progresses. As the court proceedings continue, the pursuit of justice for the victim, Henry Dumbuya, remains paramount, with the outcome of the trial determining the accountability of the accused students for their alleged actions.